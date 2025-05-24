COD Mobile makes more in a month than Warzone Mobile made all year, suggests new report

According to a report by The Game Business, Warzone Mobile has made only $17 million in revenue since launch. The report also claimed that COD Mobile generated more revenue in April 2025 than WZM managed to do in an entire year since its release. This could be why Activision recently announced that they were sunsetting the project and incentivized the active users to move to Call of Duty Mobile.

Warzone Mobile failed to meet both financial and player expectations

Warzone Mobile, since its launch in March 2024, has generated only $17 million in revenue. The numbers were derived from App Magic figures and do not include the 30% cut enforced by Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, meaning the net revenue is even lower and the title likely never became profitable.

When Call of Duty announced that they would shut down WZM, Activision stated the game failed to resonate with players as well as it did with the PC and console versions of Warzone. For many, this came as a surprise.

But the numbers have revealed more about what might have gone wrong with WZM. It suggests that the game not only failed to captivate the players in a mobile format but also struggled financially.

As for its current state, the game has been delisted from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. However, you can still play Warzone Mobile if you have it installed on your phone or tablet. But don't expect any updates or new content.

