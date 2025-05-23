When does Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 end?

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 will end on May 29, 2025, at 9 am PT. This season has been significant, especially for Warzone players, as it reintroduced the popular Verdansk map and added Ranked Play for it. The Multiplayer and Zombies modes also received new maps, features, and more. With the current season ending, players are already excited about the new content to be brought to the game with Season 4.
This article provides the exact date and time when Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 will end across all regions.
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 end date and time for all regions
As mentioned earlier, Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 will conclude on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 9 am PT. One of the best things about Call of Duty is that there’s no maintenance window, meaning the new season begins immediately after the current one ends. The season will conclude simultaneously across all platforms and regions.
Here is a list of the end dates and times for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 in different time zones around the world.
Also read: When does Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 start?
Season 3 had a strong run, but following the Reloaded update, a few issues surfaced, particularly in Warzone. The introduction of Ranked Play in Verdansk led to severe server problems, though these were resolved with time. Overall, it was a rewarding season for all players, whether they enjoyed Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, as each mode offered something new to look forward to.
As for Season 4, Zombies won't receive any new maps or story content. Instead, a returning mode from Black Ops 2 will be introduced.
Multiplayer will feature five new maps, along with a mix of new and returning modes. Equipment updates will include the return of the Grim Reaper Scorestreak.
In Warzone, a new POI in Verdansk called The Overlook will be added. A new limited-time mode (LTM), along with two separate Ranked Play modes and additional new features, will also be introduced.
Also read: Warzone Season 4 early patch notes: New Verdansk POI, LTMs, Perks, and more
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- COD fans found new movement tech in BO6 files again, and it is more than just wall running
- Call of Duty Mobile is giving away 2X COD Points for Warzone Mobile players — Here's how to claim
- Ana De Armas joins Call of Duty as a new Operator in Warzone and BO6 Season 4
- Call of Duty announces Warzone and BO6 Season 4 with a familiar face returning