When does Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 end?

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 will end on May 29, 2025, at 9 am PT. This season has been significant, especially for Warzone players, as it reintroduced the popular Verdansk map and added Ranked Play for it. The Multiplayer and Zombies modes also received new maps, features, and more. With the current season ending, players are already excited about the new content to be brought to the game with Season 4.

This article provides the exact date and time when Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 will end across all regions.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 end date and time for all regions

As mentioned earlier, Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 will conclude on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 9 am PT. One of the best things about Call of Duty is that there’s no maintenance window, meaning the new season begins immediately after the current one ends. The season will conclude simultaneously across all platforms and regions.

Here is a list of the end dates and times for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 in different time zones around the world.

Time zones Date and time Pacific Standard Time (PST) May 29, 2025, at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) May 29, 2025, at 10 AM Central Standard Time (CST) May 29, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) May 29, 2025, at 12 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) May 29, 2025, at 4 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) May 29, 2025, at 6 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) May 29, 2025, at 7 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) May 29, 2025, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) May 29, 2025, at 9:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) May 30, 2025, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) May 30, 2025, at 1 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) May 30, 2025, at 2 AM

Season 3 had a strong run, but following the Reloaded update, a few issues surfaced, particularly in Warzone. The introduction of Ranked Play in Verdansk led to severe server problems, though these were resolved with time. Overall, it was a rewarding season for all players, whether they enjoyed Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, as each mode offered something new to look forward to.

As for Season 4, Zombies won't receive any new maps or story content. Instead, a returning mode from Black Ops 2 will be introduced.

Multiplayer will feature five new maps, along with a mix of new and returning modes. Equipment updates will include the return of the Grim Reaper Scorestreak.

In Warzone, a new POI in Verdansk called The Overlook will be added. A new limited-time mode (LTM), along with two separate Ranked Play modes and additional new features, will also be introduced.

