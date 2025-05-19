Call of Duty announces Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 with a familiar face returning

Call of Duty has recently revealed the key art for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4, confirming the return of the iconic villain Stitch, a character presumed dead. It’s not uncommon for Call of Duty to drop suspenseful twists by bringing back characters thought to be dead, such as Phillip Graves and Alex Keller.

In this article, we’ll explore how Stitch is still alive and check Season 4 content teased through the key art and the recently released Season 3 outro cinematic, including potential new weapons and more.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 will bring back the iconic villain Stitch

Stitch is a popular antagonist from the Verdansk storyline. In 1984, he abducted Russell Adler and took him to Verdansk, where he attempted to brainwash him, but later, Jason Hudson and Alex Mason deprogrammed Adler.

Without diving too deep into the lore, Adler later confronts Stitch (Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin). During this scene, Stitch tells Adler that his life no longer matters because he has already succeeded. The screen then turns black as Adler points a gun at Stitch, followed by a gunshot sound. This implied Stitch's death, although it was never directly shown.

However, with the recent Season 3 outro cinematic and the newly revealed Season 4 key art, it has been officially confirmed that Stitch is alive and will return in Warzone and Black Ops 6 with Season 4.

This suggests the idea that in Call of Duty, if a character’s death isn’t shown explicitly on screen, there’s always a chance they’ll return. Similar cases include Phillip Graves and Alex Keller, whose deaths were also not directly shown.

With Stitch’s return, it will be exciting to see how the story unfolds, especially since many fans are eager to see this iconic character back in action.

Other potential content in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4

The Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 outro cinematic has revealed several details. On the table, two weapons can be seen, the LC10 and the FFAR, both from Black Ops Cold War. These guns were popular during their time, and they might return in the upcoming season.

Additionally, a map layout appears behind Adler, set in Iceland. This also hints at a new map location that may be introduced in the upcoming season.

