How to complete Bunker 11 Easter egg in Verdansk: Warzone guide

The latest Warzone update has enabled the Bunker 11 Easter egg in Verdansk. It puts the player on a quest that takes them all around Verdansk, looking for clues to get the Bunker 11 doors to open. Once they have gained access to it, several in-game items and loot await them inside. Furthermore, they can earn the Specialist Perk package in-game by completing it.

Unfortunately, there are no permanent rewards this time around, unlike in the case of Warzone 2020. Nevertheless, it is a fun quest to take on during your time on the map, and it can be completed on any mode, even Plunder.

We take a look at the steps involved to complete the Bunker 11 Easter egg in Verdansk.

Guide to completing Bunker 11 Easter egg in Verdansk in Warzone

To complete the Bunker 11 Easter egg in Verdansk in Warzone, follow these steps:

First, make sure you have turned on subtitles in the game. This is going to be important as you go through the quest.

in the game. This is going to be important as you go through the quest. Next, refer to the image below to find activation phones (marked in red). Head to those areas and interact with the phones. Only one of the phones will give you the codes.

Once you pick up one of the phones that gives you the code, make sure to note it down. The Operator on the phone will provide you with a code consisting of three numbers in Russian .

. You can use any translation application to convert them to your preferred language.

After converting them, you will end up with three numbers . Make sure to note them down in the order they were given to you.

. Make sure to note them down in the order they were given to you. Next, head over to the numbered phones (marked in green), in the order the person on the phone told you. For instance, if your code was 931, you'd first go to the Dam phone, then to the one in Quarry, and finally to the phone Downtown.

(marked in green), in the order the person on the phone told you. For instance, if your code was 931, you'd first go to the Dam phone, then to the one in Quarry, and finally to the phone Downtown. After activating the numbered phones in order, you will hear a chime and Morse code on the phone if done correctly.

Head over to Bunker 11 (you can refer to the image below) and then interact with the keypad to open the Bunker doors.

Also read: All Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Location of phones and bunkers to complete the Bunker 11 Easter egg in Verdansk in Warzone (Image via Tridzo on YouTube)

That's it. You have now completed the Bunker 11 Easter egg in Verdansk. It can be a bit time-consuming, especially to find the right activation phone (red); hence, it is not recommended to do it in any competitive mode. Inside this bunker, you will find a lot of in-game loot and the Specialist Perk package. You can also find some interactive buttons and computers. But as of now, these buttons do not do anything special.

That covers everything you need to know about the Bunker 11 Easer egg in Verdansk.

