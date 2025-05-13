Can you get banned for teabagging in Warzone and Black Ops 6? 

Simply put, no, you won't get banned for teabagging in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Recently, an image has been circulating online, claiming players would get banned if they are caught "teabagging" or "diddying" in the games. However, the claim has been refuted, and the image has been confirmed to be a fake. The official Call of Duty Code of Conduct makes it clear that you won't get banned for either of the reasons mentioned in the image.
Read on to learn more about the image circulating online and what the official set of rules suggests.
You won't get banned teabagging in Warzone and Black Ops 6
At the time of writing, we cannot confirm the source of the fake rumor that started online, claiming teabagging in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is a banneable offense. The image carries a fake stamp of Activision (publishers of Call of Duty) as well as Raven Software (the team behind Warzone).
The image titled "Official Player Conduct" notes that the following,
"Effective immediately: "Teabagging" or "Diddying" is a bannable offense"
The notice then claims these steps were undertaken to foster a respectful and all-inclusive gaming experience for all, and hence, their "Player Conduct Policy" was updated.
Also read: All Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
In the fake report, teabagging is defined as rapid crouching over a downed or an eliminated player. As for diddying, it has been defined as excessive taunting after eliminating a player to humiliate or harass them. Despite what the "notice" claims, the details mentioned therein are false. There has been no official communication from Activision about teabagging in Warzone and Black Ops 6 being a bannable offense.
Their Code of Conduct page doesn't state anything that even remotely hints at the image being true. Call of Duty asks its players to follow just three basic guidelines when playing online. They are:
- Treat everyone with respect.
- Compete with integrity.
- Stay vigilant.
That's it. If you want to learn more about what each of these rules means, you may check out the official Code of Conduct page.
Read more: How to earn Blaze Bucks quickly in the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
That covers just about everything you need to know about the recent rumors regarding diddying and teabagging in Warzone and Black Ops 6 being a bannable offense.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Best one-shot Sniper loadout for Rebirth Island Resurgence
- When does Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 start?
- New Warzone glitch lets you equip Ghost and Tempered Perks at the same time
- How to complete the Sea Treasures Token Easter egg in Warzone
- One of the biggest Call of Duty cheat providers receives cease and desist order as Activision continues to remove hacking