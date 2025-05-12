  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • New Warzone glitch lets you equip Ghost and Tempered Perks at the same time

New Warzone glitch lets you equip Ghost and Tempered Perks at the same time

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified May 12, 2025 13:18 GMT
Latest Warzone glitch is allowing players to equip multiple Perks from Slot 3 (Image via Activision)
Latest Warzone glitch is allowing players to equip multiple Perks from Slot 3 (Image via Activision)

A new Warzone glitch has emerged that allows players to equip Ghost and Tempered Perks simultaneously. Usually, both these Perks belong to Slot 3, and equipping them at the same time isn't possible. However, a glitch has made it possible for Black Ops 6 owners to equip both Perks in their Warzone loadout and gain the benefits they bring.

Ad

Read on to learn more about how the new Perk glitch works in Warzone and how it is making players overpowered in the game.

Warzone glitch: How to equip Ghost and Tempered Perks together

To take advantage of the Warzone glitch and equip Ghost and Tempered Perks together in Warzone, follow these steps:

  • Get into a Hardcore Search and Destroy match in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer.
  • As soon as you get into the match, leave it and open Warzone.
  • Quickly navigate to your loadouts, and you will notice that the Perks are marked white (blank).
  • Go to Perk Slot 1, and you will find the Black Ops 6 Perks here. Select Ghost.
  • Quit the game and relaunch.
  • Head over to Warzone and select the loadout you just equipped the Ghost Perk with.
  • Go to Perk Slot 3 and equip Tempered.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Also read: What is High Trip Resurgence in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded? New LTM explained

The Warzone glitch is now complete, and your loadout will now have both Ghost and Tempered Perks. It doesn't necessarily have to be Tempered, as the bug allows you to pick any Perk from the third slot. You can also pick Alertness or Gung Ho if that's your cup of tea.

So, what makes this particular combination of Perks so overpowered? Well, in the game, players have to choose between Ghost and Tempered, as the game allows them to only pick one, and rightfully so.

Ad

Ghost keeps you off the radar when the enemy calls an UAV, making you immune to its effects. Tempered, on the other hand, gives you the protection of three armor plates at the cost of two. Usually, players pick between the two as both of them are useful and deemed the meta Perks in Warzone.

That said, at the end of the day, it is still a glitch and isn't what the developers had intended. Hence, it's highly likely that the Warzone glitch will be patched soon, and if you want to play a few matches being overpowered, it is recommended to get on the grind right now!

Ad

Read more: All Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

That covers just about everything that you need to know about the latest Warzone glitch.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

About the author
Rishabh Kalita

Rishabh Kalita

Twitter icon

Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.

Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.

Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.

Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.

Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications