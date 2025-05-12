New Warzone glitch lets you equip Ghost and Tempered Perks at the same time

A new Warzone glitch has emerged that allows players to equip Ghost and Tempered Perks simultaneously. Usually, both these Perks belong to Slot 3, and equipping them at the same time isn't possible. However, a glitch has made it possible for Black Ops 6 owners to equip both Perks in their Warzone loadout and gain the benefits they bring.
Read on to learn more about how the new Perk glitch works in Warzone and how it is making players overpowered in the game.
Warzone glitch: How to equip Ghost and Tempered Perks together
To take advantage of the Warzone glitch and equip Ghost and Tempered Perks together in Warzone, follow these steps:
- Get into a Hardcore Search and Destroy match in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer.
- As soon as you get into the match, leave it and open Warzone.
- Quickly navigate to your loadouts, and you will notice that the Perks are marked white (blank).
- Go to Perk Slot 1, and you will find the Black Ops 6 Perks here. Select Ghost.
- Quit the game and relaunch.
- Head over to Warzone and select the loadout you just equipped the Ghost Perk with.
- Go to Perk Slot 3 and equip Tempered.
The Warzone glitch is now complete, and your loadout will now have both Ghost and Tempered Perks. It doesn't necessarily have to be Tempered, as the bug allows you to pick any Perk from the third slot. You can also pick Alertness or Gung Ho if that's your cup of tea.
So, what makes this particular combination of Perks so overpowered? Well, in the game, players have to choose between Ghost and Tempered, as the game allows them to only pick one, and rightfully so.
Ghost keeps you off the radar when the enemy calls an UAV, making you immune to its effects. Tempered, on the other hand, gives you the protection of three armor plates at the cost of two. Usually, players pick between the two as both of them are useful and deemed the meta Perks in Warzone.
That said, at the end of the day, it is still a glitch and isn't what the developers had intended. Hence, it's highly likely that the Warzone glitch will be patched soon, and if you want to play a few matches being overpowered, it is recommended to get on the grind right now!
That covers just about everything that you need to know about the latest Warzone glitch.
