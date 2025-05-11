One of the biggest COD cheat providers receives cease and desist order as Activision continues to remove hacking from Warzone and Black Ops 6

Recently, one of the biggest Call of Duty cheat providers, Insidious Aim, received a cease and desist order from Activision to remove hackers from Warzone and Black Ops 6. Hackers and cheaters have plagued the game, but Activision is actively working to combat them and maintain the game's integrity. As part of this effort, the company has shut down several cheat providers and resellers to prevent players from gaining unfair advantages and ruining the experience for legitimate users.

In its latest move, Activision targeted Insidious Aim, forcing them to cease all operations. To learn more, read on.

Activision has issued a cease and desist order against COD cheat provider Insidious Aim to remove hackers from Black Ops 6 and Warzone

On May 10, 2025, Insidious Aim informed its community via Discord that it is shutting down all operations after receiving a legal notice, specifically, a cease and desist order from Activision.

The cheat provider, which launched in 2018, had served over 5,000 customers. However, to combat the ongoing cheating and hacking issues in Warzone and Black Ops 6, Activision has begun issuing legal notices to cheat providers.

Despite the shutdown, Insidious Aim clarified that customers who have already purchased time-limited keys (such as monthly access) can still use the product until those keys naturally expire.

This move is part of a broader crackdown by the developers. On May 7, 2025, a blog post detailing the latest RICOCHET update revealed that five cheat developers have been shut down since the launch of Season 3. Since the release of Black Ops 6, over 20 cheat providers have been taken down.

Additionally, the cheat marketplace has been significantly disrupted, where more than 150 cheat resellers have either shut down or found their software rendered ineffective. The developers also emphasized that companies creating and distributing third-party cheating hardware will receive cease and desist orders as well. Legal action will be taken if necessary, meaning those who fail to comply may be taken to court.

This marks a major milestone in the fight against cheaters. With prominent cheat providers shutting down and others under pressure, these measures are expected to have a lasting impact on reducing hacking across the game.

Also read: Call of Duty brings back Warzone Ranked Play after latest update

Apart from shutting down cheat providers, the developers have introduced several new features to further combat hackers. One notable addition is the Replay Tech Preview, an advanced video replay system that helps detect wallhackers and other suspicious behaviour more effectively.

They have also expanded the Death Widget UI, which now provides more detailed information about how a player was eliminated. This helps users better understand whether they were killed by a legitimate player or a potential cheater.

Given that Warzone is a free-to-play title, banned players can easily create new accounts. To address this, new accounts are now actively monitored. Thanks to this system, during Seasons 2 and 3, many cheating accounts were banned within just four matches of suspicious activity.

