Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Best close-range loadout for Verdansk 

The best close-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded can be built with the C9 SMG. In the recent update, the C9's damage profile was buffed, increasing its maximum damage from 38 to 40. With these buffs, the gun now boasts a TTK of only 570 ms. This is quite exceptional and needless to say, the weapon has now once again claimed the throne for the ultimate close-range meta.

Ad

Although the C9 is already pretty decent right out of the box, equipping the right set of attachments can go a long way in making the SMG even better. They'll not only help mitigate the cons but also improve on its strengths.

Hence, in this guide, we will take a closer look at the best close-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded with the C9.

Best C9 close-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

To build the best C9 close-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, you must equip the following attachments:

Ad

Trending

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Here's how all these attachments assist the buffed C9 to become the best close-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:

Setting up the best C9 close-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Compensator helps reduce vertical recoil. The C9's vertical recoil can be a bit troublesome at times, making the weapon inaccurate. But the Compensator helps reduce a lot of the vertical recoil, allowing the firearm to even engage in mid-range fights without breaking a sweat.

Ad

Also read: Best long-range meta weapon loadout to use in Warzone after the AMAX nerf in last update

The Long Barrel increases the damage range of your SMG. The effective damage range is increased from 12 meters to 15.5 meters. This means that with it, you can achieve the fast TTK of 570 ms at up to 15.5 meters.

The Ranger Foregrip reduces horizontal recoil, which can be quite unpredictable at times. It also improves your sprinting speed with the gun equipped, allowing you to play the game aggressively, which is also the type of scenario the C9 shines at.

Ad

The Extended Mag II increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 50. At first glance, the 20 additional bullets may not look like much. But they are, in fact, game-changing. They not only allow you to take on multiple enemies at once, but also ensure that you don't end up reloading in the face of your targets, which can leave you vulnerable in the battle royale modes.

The last attachment we recommend using for this build is the Commando Grip. It has multiple benefits. It enhances base aim down sight speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and both jumping sprint-to-fire and aim down sight speeds. These essentially help in improving the handling stats of the C9, allowing you to wield it aggressively and take the fight to your enemies.

Ad

Read more: AK-74 is still overpowered after nerf in Warzone, here's the best loadout

That covers everything that you need to know about the best close-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More