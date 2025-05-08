AK-74 is still overpowered after nerf in Warzone, here's the best loadout

Despite the recent nerfs, the AK-74 remains overpowered in Warzone. In the latest update, Call of Duty nerfed the AK-74's damage profile, reducing the max damage from 45 to 39. This has affected its TTK, increasing it from just 553 ms to 644 ms at up to 40 meters. However, even with a TTK of 644 ms, it is extremely competitive in Warzone, especially for mid-range gunfights.
That said, the AK-74 is no longer a miracle weapon. Its recoil is still on the higher end, and it requires proper attachments for players to get the most out of it. Hence, for those still looking to dominate their matches with this weapon, in this article, we'll take a closer look at the best AK-74 loadout to use in Warzone after the nerf.
Best AK-74 loadout in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded after the nerf
After the nerf, to build the best AK-74 loadout in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, you must equip the following attachments:
- Optic: Kepler Microflex
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag III
Here's how these attachments help improve the AK-74 after the recent nerfs in Warzone:
Starting off with the Kepler Microflex, it is a clean and precise optical sight. It was designed with minimalism in mind, and this reflects well in the game. The optic will provide you with a clear picture of the targets without any hindrance. That said, if it is not up to your taste, you can always switch the optics based on your preference.
The Compensator helps reduce the vertical recoil of the weapon. The AK-74 has high recoil, and managing it for mid and long-range engagements can be a chore. Hence, it's recommended to use the Compensator as it lowers the vertical recoil of the weapon, making the rifle more accurate, even in long-range Warzone fights.
The Reinforced Barrel improves both the damage range and bullet velocity. As for the damage range, it's increased from 43 meters to 52 meters. Bullet velocity sees an increment of 20% from 840 m/s to 1008 m/s. This enables you to fight at longer distances with ease and achieve the same 644 ms TTK at up to 52 meters without introducing any cons.
Next is the Vertical Foregrip, which helps to reduce the horizontal recoil. Although vertical recoil can be a nuisance, it can be managed. But the same cannot be said for the horizontal recoil as it tends to be randomized. This makes it really difficult to manually control. Hence, having the Vertical Foregrip allows you to focus solely on your enemies as it takes care of the rest.
The last for this build is the Extended Mag III, which increases the bullet count for each magazine from 30 to 60. On the map Verdansk, you simply cannot go wrong with additional bullets. You will always have to take on multiple targets and since in the game the opponents will have armor plates on, you'll need more bullets to take them out.
That covers just about everything that you need to know to set up the best AK-74 loadout in Warzone after the nerf.
