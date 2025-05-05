Slept-on MW2 SMG is secretly overpowered in Verdansk after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update

An underrated MW2 SMG is taking over the meta in Verdansk after the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update. The SMG in question is the MX9. In the latest patch, the damage profile of the weapon was tweaked, allowing it to deal higher damage. After the buffs, SMG now has a TTK of 567 ms at up to 14 meters. For reference, the AK-74 had a TTK of 553 ms, and it used to be the meta in Season 3.

This now puts the MX9 in the meta tier and is now a force to be reckoned with in close-range combat. However, there are a few caveats with the weapon. Although it has a fast time-to-kill, without equipping the right attachments, you won't be able to take advantage of it.

Hence, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best MX9 loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded to get the most out of these buffs.

Best MX9 loadout to use in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

To build the best MX9 loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, it is recommended to use the following attachments:

Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Nydar Model 2023 Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Barrel: 16.5" Bruen S901

16.5" Bruen S901 Magazine: Extended Mag

Extended Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Here's how these attachments help mitigate the cons of the MX9 and improve on its pros:

Setting up the best MX9 loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Nydar Model 2023 is a clean and precise optical sight. It is quite minimalistic in design and allows players to see a clear picture of their targets. That said, if the Nydar isn't to your liking, you may use another optical sight like the MK3 Reflector.

The Shadowstrike Suppressor S increases both the effective damage range and the bullet velocity. In numerics, the damage range is improved from 11.2 meters to 12.1 meters, and the bullet velocity is boosted by 14% from just 530 m/s to 604 m/s. This plays a major role in achieving the fast TTK.

The 16.5" Bruen S901 further improves the damage range to 14 meters, and thus enables us to attain a TTK of 567 ms at 14 meters. Apart from that, it also helps in improving hip fire accuracy, stabilizes the aim, and allows you to move faster in the game with the MX9 equipped.

The Extended Mag is pretty straightforward. It increases the bullet count per mag from 30 to 50. This ensures that you don't end up reloading in the middle of a fight. Moreover, it helps you to take on multiple foes at once, which in the Battle Royale mode is inevitable.

Finally, we have the Bruen Q900 Grip, which increases both sprint-to-fire and the aim down sight speed. This enables you to play aggressively, which is also where the MX9 shines. Being able to pull up your weapon quickly after sprinting and aim at your targets will make sure that you get the drop on your enemies almost all the time.

That covers everything that you need to know to create the best MX9 loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

