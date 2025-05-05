Call of Duty reportedly used AI to create Blazetown in Black Ops 6

According to some reports, Call of Duty may have used AI to bring Blazetown in Black Ops 6 to life. Recently, a Reddit user, u/xXGuidoMacielXx, shared a compilation of several image bits from the map that they claimed to have been generated with AI. The post also highlighted the problems with each image and why the poster believes them to be AI-generated.

In fact, others in the community, including the reputed @CODWarfareForum, also examined the images and found them to be made with AI. Let's take a closer look at the claims.

Note: This article is mostly based on rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Blazetown in Black Ops 6 was reportedly created with AI

According to some reports, Call of Duty may have used AI to create several artworks for the 420-themed map Blazetown in Black Ops 6. For those unaware, Call of Duty introduced a variant of the map Nuketown called Blazetown in Season 3 Reloaded. Reportedly, a lot of the assets seen on the map are generated with AI.

Also read: Old loadout glitch has returned to Verdansk with Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update

Redditor u/xXGuidoMacielXx shared four images from the map and stated the problems with each. For instance, one of the images shows a skull smoking. But u/xXGuidoMacielXx pointed out that the cigarette wasn't even in the mouth where it is supposed to be.

Moreover, the smoke wasn't coming out from the cigarette; instead, it came up from behind the skull. To verify if the assets were indeed generated using the help of AI, @CODWarfareForum (on X) decided to check the images themselves. Based on their examination, the picture of the skull smoking a cigarette tested positive as being made with AI.

Now, this isn't the first time Call of Duty has been accused of using AI to create art and in-game items. Previously, an event reward, which was a Loading Screen, was deemed to have been AI-generated because the image had several errors. Unfortunately, it wasn't long before Activision admitted to using AI.

However, the studio didn't delve into the details about the assets that were curated with the assistance of AI.

Hence, although we cannot confirm if the latest reported instances are AI-generated, Activision's history with the subject tends to make us believe that they are indeed using AI for some part, at the least.

But these are still allegations at the end of the day, and the developers have yet to comment on the assets featured in Blazetown in Black Ops 6.

Read more: Cheaters in Black Ops 6 and Warzone can now reportedly use aimbot on consoles

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

