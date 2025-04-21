  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Cheaters in Black Ops 6 and Warzone can now reportedly use aimbot on consoles

Cheaters in Black Ops 6 and Warzone can now reportedly use aimbot on consoles

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Apr 21, 2025 18:00 GMT
Cheaters in Black Ops 6 and Warzone are now reportedly using aimbot on consoles (Image via Activision)
Cheaters in Black Ops 6 and Warzone are now reportedly using aimbot on consoles (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 6 and Warzone cheaters are now using aimbot on consoles to cheat. Recently, a Call of Duty content creator called @ObstinateTv on X shared a clip of them interviewing a cheater. In the video, the cheater admits that they are cheating on a console and demonstrates the aimbot in action. This was certainly shocking for the interviewer and viewers of the clip, as cheating on any console is still considered nearly impossible.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the interview and how cheaters have found a way to use aimbots on consoles.

Cheaters are now allegedly using aimbots on consoles in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Cheaters in Black Ops 6 and Warzone seem to have found a way to use aimbot on consoles. According to the cheater from @ObstinateTv's interview, this technique works on both PlayStation and Xbox systems. The way it works is that the cheater feeds the video data from a console to a PC via Elgato. The cheating tool then collects data from the stream and uses the information to apply the aimbot cheat in real time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Modern Warfare 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass, here's what you need to know

Ad

This completely bypasses any anti-cheat system implemented on PC, as the game is running natively on a console. Moreover, anyone using the cheat can access console-only lobbies, which were introduced to curb cheating in the first place.

In the interview, the cheater also reveals that the tool cost them $600. They further added that since the game is running natively on a console, there's no way to detect the cheat, and thus, the user cannot get banned.

Ad

Despite Call of Duty's efforts to shut down cheating, hackers have found new ways to bypass the systems in place, and it seems that the developers will have to face a long battle ahead to keep cheaters at bay.

Read more: How to complete the Black Ops Tribute event quickly

That covers everything that you need to know about Call of Duty cheaters using aimbots on consoles.

Here are some of our latest Call of Duty news and guides:

About the author
Rishabh Kalita

Rishabh Kalita

Twitter icon

Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.

Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.

Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.

Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.

Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications