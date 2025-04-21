Cheaters in Black Ops 6 and Warzone can now reportedly use aimbot on consoles

Black Ops 6 and Warzone cheaters are now using aimbot on consoles to cheat. Recently, a Call of Duty content creator called @ObstinateTv on X shared a clip of them interviewing a cheater. In the video, the cheater admits that they are cheating on a console and demonstrates the aimbot in action. This was certainly shocking for the interviewer and viewers of the clip, as cheating on any console is still considered nearly impossible.

Read on to learn more about the interview and how cheaters have found a way to use aimbots on consoles.

Cheaters are now allegedly using aimbots on consoles in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Cheaters in Black Ops 6 and Warzone seem to have found a way to use aimbot on consoles. According to the cheater from @ObstinateTv's interview, this technique works on both PlayStation and Xbox systems. The way it works is that the cheater feeds the video data from a console to a PC via Elgato. The cheating tool then collects data from the stream and uses the information to apply the aimbot cheat in real time.

This completely bypasses any anti-cheat system implemented on PC, as the game is running natively on a console. Moreover, anyone using the cheat can access console-only lobbies, which were introduced to curb cheating in the first place.

In the interview, the cheater also reveals that the tool cost them $600. They further added that since the game is running natively on a console, there's no way to detect the cheat, and thus, the user cannot get banned.

Despite Call of Duty's efforts to shut down cheating, hackers have found new ways to bypass the systems in place, and it seems that the developers will have to face a long battle ahead to keep cheaters at bay.

That covers everything that you need to know about Call of Duty cheaters using aimbots on consoles.

