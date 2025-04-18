How to complete the Black Ops Tribute event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone quickly

The Black Ops Tribute event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is here, and players are already on the grind to earn all the rewards it has to offer. However, it can be a bit cumbersome to complete. Not because it asks for extraordinary feats, but because it is quite lengthy. To unlock all the rewards in this event, fans must earn a total of 617,000 XP.

Ad

Although this can be achieved in any game mode, earning 617,000 XP quickly isn't a joke. If you're someone who plays the games only on weekends, this will be a lot more difficult for you.

Hence, in this guide, we'll take a look at some strategies that you can use to earn a ton of XP and complete the Black Ops Tribute event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone in no time.

Guide to completing the Black Ops Tribute event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone quickly

Depending on the game mode you prefer, here are different strategies to complete the Black Ops Tribute event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone:

Ad

Trending

Multiplayer

Using the right tricks to complete the Black Ops Tribute event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone quickly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

If you tend to play Multiplayer, your best bet is playing objective-based modes with the Strategist Perk Specialty equipped. When this Perk Specialty, anytime you get to the objective sites or play the main objective, you get extra points. For instance, if you play Kill Confirmed, you can earn up to 50 additional XP for simply collecting a tag. You don't even have to eliminate anyone.

Ad

Simply put, equip the Strategist Perk Speciality and play any objective game modes like Domination, Kill Confirmed, or Hardpoint.

Also read: How to unlock the John Black Ops Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Zombies

Playing Team Cranked to earn XP quickly in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

In Zombies, currently your best bet is Team Cranked. They are quite fast-paced, and you stand the chance to gain a ton of XP in no time. On top of that, if you go on a spree, it makes getting kills easier, thus getting you more XP. But that is not all. If you manage to survive Round 50, you gain an additional 15,000 XP per map, and if you manage to do so on all the maps, you stand to earn 75,000 XP easily. It is recommended to play Team Cranked with friends for the best results.

Ad

Warzone

Playing Plunder can help players complete the Black Ops Tribute event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone quickly (Image via Activision)

In Warzone, Plunder is your go-to game mode. You get infinite respawns, so dying is not a problem, and you'll gain a lot of XP for simply collecting cash. Drop into the outskirts of Verdansk and go on a looting spree and complete contracts. If you end up seeing a target or two, feel free to take them out. If Plunder isn't your cup of tea, you can also hop on Battle Royale casual.

Ad

But do note that Plunder would still be a lot faster in the longer run, and you stand to gain much more XP per match than in BR Casual.

Read more: How to unlock Thermite in Warzone

That covers all the strategies that you can use in your game to complete the Black Ops Tribute event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone quickly. We understand that every player prefers playing different modes, and hence, we have stated one strategy for each major variant.

Ad

If you feel like you are still not earning enough XP with the aforementioned strats, consume a Double XP Token and head into the battle. Furthermore, make sure to keep an eye on the Daily Challenges, as you can earn an additional 7500 XP per primary game mode.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More