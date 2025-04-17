How to unlock Thermite in Warzone

You can unlock Thermite in Warzone by simply participating in the upcoming Black Ops Tribute event. The event will run from April 17 to May 1, 2025. Available in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you can earn XP in either mode to slowly make progress, with a total of 17 rewards available for claiming. One of these is the Thermite lethal in Warzone.

Ad

This article will go over how exactly you can unlock Thermite in Warzone starting from April 17, 2025, onwards under the Black Ops Tribute event.

Thermite in Warzone: How to earn the Black Ops Tribute event reward

Thermite was removed from the Call of Duty franchise after the release of Black Ops 6. However, it is set to make its return in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 with the Black Ops Tribute event. It is focused on honoring the long-standing legacy of the series within the franchise.

Ad

Trending

Black Ops Tribute event (Image via Activision)

It features multiple rewards, including the Operator John Black Ops. You can simply earn these rewards by progressing in the event by gaining XP in either mode.

Ad

Keeping this in mind, you need to earn a total of 180,000 XP in the event to earn the Thermite in Warzone. The lethal is only available in Warzone and therefore will not be available for use in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, even though you can earn the required XP from this game mode.

Here is how Thermite in Warzone was described in the blog post released on March 26, 2025:

“Explosive incendiary device that sticks to surfaces. Burns fiercely for a short while after impact and effective against vehicles. Sticks to all surfaces.”

Ad

This description makes the lethal's role in the game clear. It's best to use it against large squads traveling in a vehicle. It can be used to deal a significant amount of damage to the opponents, though it may not be effective enough to take them down for good. It can be used to evacuate an area while under attack and also to slow enemies down when needed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More