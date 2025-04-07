How to unlock the Trail Blazer Operator skin in Warzone

The Trail Blazer Operator skin in Warzone is one of the most challenging skins to acquire. Although Call of Duty has detailed how players can get their hands on it, only a handful have been successfully able to do so. For those unaware, it is an Operator skin that can be unlocked in the Return to Verdansk event. All that users need to do is open safes across Verdansk to acquire it. So, what makes it that difficult?

Ad

Simply put, it's completely random. There's no guarantee that you will unlock after you have opened a safe. Some players can get it on their first try, and others might not even obtain it after they have been through 100s of safes. In fact, players have raised concerns regarding its rarity, forcing developers to increase its drop rate. But it still remains a rare item.

So, what's the best way to have the odds in your favor? Simple, open a ton of safes in the game as quickly as possible. While this isn't a guarantee, it will improve your chances of getting the Trail Blazer Operator skin in Warzone.

Ad

Trending

Hence, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at a simple strategy through which you can drastically improve your chances of unlocking the Trail Blazer Operator skin in Warzone.

Unlocking the Trail Blazer Operator skin in Warzone quickly

To unlock the Trail Blazer Operator skin in Warzone quickly, you must use the right strategy. There are only two things you need to keep in mind. First, you must make sure that you are playing in Quads. Second, you must play the game mode Plunder.

Ad

Guide to unlocking the Trail Blazer Operator skin in Warzone quickly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Now, you might wonder how playing in Quads and Plunder helps. In the Return to Verdansk event, if you play in a squad, any time someone opens a safe and earns a reward, it is awarded to all the players on that team.

Ad

Hence, if you play in Quads, you can increase your coverage area by letting different team members approach different regions on the map simultaneously and unlock as many safes as possible.

If you want a more detailed guide on this strategy, you may click on the link below.

Also read: How to complete the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone quickly

As for Plunder, you get infinite respawns. You don't have to worry about the Gulag or getting eliminated from the match. Simply go on opening safes and do not worry about getting killed. Even if you do die, you will be respawned automatically, which allows you to continue your search without issues.

Ad

That's it. If you marry Quads with Plunder, you have the right strategy to tackle the challenge. If even one team member happens to be lucky and opens a safe containing the Trail Blazer Operator skin in Warzone, it will be awarded to all team members.

Opening safes on Verdansk in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Although you can complete it solo, playing in Quads will increase your chances of getting your hands on the skin as there are a lot of safes across Verdansk, and if a player from another team gets to it before you, that safe can't be opened again for the duration of the match.

Ad

That said, it is still a rare drop and is luck-based. Moreover, since it's a limited-time event, you won't have forever to grab the skin. Hence, if you really like the skin, it's highly recommended to get started with the grind right now.

Read more: How to ride Z-Rex in Shattered Veil: Black Ops 6 Zombies guide

That covers everything you need to know about getting your hands on the Trail Blazer Operator skin in Warzone.

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More