Call of Duty blacklists the most broken skin in Warzone and Black Ops 6 after criticism

Call of Duty has finally blacklisted one of the most broken skins in Warzone and Black Ops 6. The Endo Titanium Core Operator skin, i.e., the Terminator skin has been removed from the in-game stores. If players try to buy the bundle right now, they won't be able to do so. That said, users who have already bought the bundle will retain the skin in their inventory and can use it in-game.
Read on to learn more about why the Terminator skin was blacklisted by Call of Duty.
Call of Duty blacklists the Terminator skin in Warzone and Black Ops 6
The Terminator skin in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is no longer available for purchase. After receiving severe backlash from the community, the developers have removed the bundle from the in-game store. For those wondering, the Endo Titanium Operator skin was criticized by the community due to visibility issues.
By design, it was a mechanical skeleton, and its color and framework made it almost invisible in certain scenarios. This caused an uproar in the COD community, and fans wanted the Terminator skin to be removed. However, Call of Duty has not taken as drastic a step as completely removing it from the shooters. Instead, they have blocked future purchases.
This, unfortunately, also means that players won't be able to purchase the Model T-800 Operator skin, which comes with the bundle. This was also confirmed by @realityuk_ on X, a reputed leaker in the scene who mentioned that the bundle was impossible to purchase at the moment.
That said, it's highly likely that the bundle will return to the games in the future. The controversial Operator skin might make a comeback once Call of Duty is done applying certain changes to improve its visibility and address the concerns of the community.
