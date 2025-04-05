How to unlock the Crank Job emote in Warzone and Black Ops 6 for free

You can now unlock the Crank Job emote in Warzone and Black Ops 6 for free. The iconic gesture from Black Ops Cold War has finally returned to the games with the Season 3 update. It is a completely free reward, and you won't have to spend a dime to acquire it. All that the developers ask of you is to play the games and earn XP. That said, simply earning XP won't get the job done.
Since it's a Battle Pass reward, unless you have set your BP Tokens to auto-use, it won't be claimed automatically. But fret not, we will explore how you can unlock the Crank Job emote in Warzone and Black Ops 6.
How to get Crank Job emote in Warzone and Black Ops 6
The Crank Job emote in Warzone and Black Ops 6 can be unlocked on Page 6 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. To access Page 6, you must claim at least 22 items from the Battle Pass. In case you are on the free tier, fret not you can still claim these 22 items, but they won't be unlocked for use in-game.
Once you have access to Page 6, simply spend one Battle Pass Token to unlock the "Crank Job 3D" emote. Doing so will unlock the emote for use in both games.
Also read: How to unlock HDR in Warzone and Black Ops 6
To equip the emote for use in your game, follow these steps in the order they are stated below:
- Launch the game mode of your choice (Multiplayer/Zombies or Warzone).
- Go to the Barracks tab.
- Select Customize.
- Navigate to Emotes & Sprays.
- Equip the Crank Job 3D emote in your preferred emote slot on the wheel.
Now, if you want to use the emote in your match, simply use your emote key, and your in-game Operator will play out the animation.
Do note that this is a Season 3 Battle Pass reward. Once the season concludes, you will no longer be able to get your hands on this emote. Hence, if you want to add this to your collection, it is highly recommended to start on the grind right now.
Read more: Warzone Season 3: 5 best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk
That covers everything that you need to know about unlocking the new Crank Job emote in Warzone and Black Ops 6.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- "Please don't ever add Redeploy drones": CoD fans want Warzone to stay at its core
- All Little Caesars Warzone Season 3 rewards and how to get them
- PS5 players are facing FPS drops in Warzone after Verdansk update
- Best audio settings for Verdansk in Warzone
- All new attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 and how to unlock them