How to unlock the Crank Job emote in Warzone and Black Ops 6 for free

You can now unlock the Crank Job emote in Warzone and Black Ops 6 for free. The iconic gesture from Black Ops Cold War has finally returned to the games with the Season 3 update. It is a completely free reward, and you won't have to spend a dime to acquire it. All that the developers ask of you is to play the games and earn XP. That said, simply earning XP won't get the job done.

Ad

Since it's a Battle Pass reward, unless you have set your BP Tokens to auto-use, it won't be claimed automatically. But fret not, we will explore how you can unlock the Crank Job emote in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

How to get Crank Job emote in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The Crank Job emote in Warzone and Black Ops 6 can be unlocked on Page 6 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. To access Page 6, you must claim at least 22 items from the Battle Pass. In case you are on the free tier, fret not you can still claim these 22 items, but they won't be unlocked for use in-game.

Ad

Trending

Guide to unlocking the Crank Job emote in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Once you have access to Page 6, simply spend one Battle Pass Token to unlock the "Crank Job 3D" emote. Doing so will unlock the emote for use in both games.

Ad

Also read: How to unlock HDR in Warzone and Black Ops 6

To equip the emote for use in your game, follow these steps in the order they are stated below:

Launch the game mode of your choice (Multiplayer/Zombies or Warzone).

Go to the Barracks tab.

Select Customize.

Navigate to Emotes & Sprays.

Equip the Crank Job 3D emote in your preferred emote slot on the wheel.

Now, if you want to use the emote in your match, simply use your emote key, and your in-game Operator will play out the animation.

Ad

Do note that this is a Season 3 Battle Pass reward. Once the season concludes, you will no longer be able to get your hands on this emote. Hence, if you want to add this to your collection, it is highly recommended to start on the grind right now.

Read more: Warzone Season 3: 5 best weapon loadouts to use in Verdansk

That covers everything that you need to know about unlocking the new Crank Job emote in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More