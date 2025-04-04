"Please don't ever add Redeploy drones": COD fans want Warzone to stay at its core

Verdansk has made its long-awaited return in Call of Duty Warzone, and the fans are thrilled to be back in this iconic location. Unlike newer maps, Verdansk does not have Redeploy Drones, which means players must rely on vehicles and strategic rotations rather than fast-travel mechanics. While some enjoy the added mobility of Redeploy Drones, the majority of the players seem to believe that it disrupts the balance of the game.

Ad

A recent Reddit post by u/ThePresidentPlate sparked a discussion on the official Warzone subreddit, with many players giving their strong opinions about the Redeploy Drones. The title of the post reads:

"Verdansk is perfect. Please don't ever add redeploy drones."

Ad

Trending

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

For those who don't know, Redeploy Drones are floating devices that allow players to launch into the air and glide across large distances, making it very easy to escape fights or reach new areas. It has remained a controversial feature that many disliked for a long time. To many players' surprise, the Redeploy Drone was not added to the Verdansk map.

Ad

Many players agreed with the original post, stating that Verdansk feels much better without Redeploy Drones. u/ParkingSignature7057 felt that the lack of drones made rotations more meaningful and made vehicles necessary again.

u/Nintendo_Pro_03 preferred outdoor ziplines as a mobility option rather than instant travel. u/Electronic-Morning76 and u/lemongrenade both agreed to the post and believed that redeploy mechanics had hurt Warzone’s core gameplay.

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/CODWarzone)

On the other hand, u/tommiejay_ believed that adding drones again would prove that developers prioritize the needs of streamers over the general player base. Meanwhile, u/kn0xTV respected the opinion but called it subjective and proceeded to complain about the poor audio quality of the game. u/jojostarplatinum1 simply called the game terrible, without any elaboration.

Ad

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/CODWarzone)

Should Call of Duty Warzone add Redeploy Drones to Verdansk?

Considering that it is a battle royale game, Redeploy Drones are not necessary for Verdansk. The map already has vehicles, zip lines, and natural rotations that allow for strategic movement, and adding the Redeploy Drones would take away the core mechanics of the game's genre. Many players find that these drones disrupt the balance, making fights more chaotic and frustrating.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback