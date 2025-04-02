  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Call of Duty fans have an opportunity to be a part of Verdansk history in Warzone, here's how

Call of Duty fans have an opportunity to be a part of Verdansk history in Warzone, here's how

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Apr 02, 2025 16:22 GMT
Call of Duty fans have an opportunity to be a part of Verdansk history in Warzone, here
Call of Duty fans have an opportunity to be a part of Verdansk history in Warzone, here's how (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty fans can now get their name carved in Warzone Verdansk's history live! On April 2, 2025, the official Call of Duty Twitch page went live, showing various Activision IDs getting electrically carved into a thick sheet of metal in the game. As it turns out, you can do this too.

Ad

You must scan the QR code shown in the live stream and fill out a form in order to stand a chance of getting your Activision ID carved into Verdansk's history.

Get your Activision ID carved into Verdansk ahead of release in Warzone

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The best way to do it is now, on April 2, 2025, by following these steps:

  • Go to the official Call of Duty Twitch account or the COD YouTube Channel today, April 2, 2025.
  • As of the time of writing, a live stream showing various Activision IDs getting carved is underway. A QR code is visible on the top left corner. Scan it.
  • Fill out the form after entering your Activision ID, and submit it. Congratulations, you now stand a chance to get your name carved into Warzone Verdansk's Community Armor Plate.
Ad

The live stream started after an announcement was released on X at approximately 7:30 am PT. All the players who submit the form also get to win a 2XP bonus simply for participating in the iconic moment as Verdansk gets closer to being a reality in Warzone.

It is currently not known when this event will end, so it's best to fill out the form as soon as possible. However, note that Warzone has currently gone offline for a staggering 24-hour downtime to prepare for Verdansk's release. The game will come back online on April 3, 2025, at 7 am PDT/12 pm EST.

Ad

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी