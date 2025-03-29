Area 99 Nuke Testing Easter Egg has been completed in Warzone, here's how to do it

Warzone's Area 99 was released in November 2024, and after months, the Nuke Testing Easter Egg has finally been completed. This was achieved through the collaborative efforts of @Dawg1303, @PassivePuppet, @WATTS52621013, Marty, and @JoeyCleaves. This Easter Egg triggers a Nuke sequence, though only as a visual effect, detonating outside the map.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on completing the Nuke Testing Easter Egg in Warzone’s Area 99 map..

How to complete the Area 99 Nuke Testing Easter Egg in Warzone

Before delving into the Nuke Testing Easter Egg in Warzone’s Area 99 map, you should know that it requires at least two players to complete. More players can make the process easier, but it is impossible to complete solo.

Step 1: Destroy the Mannequin Heads

Deploy into the Area 99 map and head to the Mannequin Assembly POI. Upon landing, shoot the heads of all mannequins wearing clothes. Ignore the unclothed ones, as they are not part of the Easter Egg.

Shoot the heads of the clothed mannequins (Image via Activision || YouTube/ Passive Puppet)

There are typically 12 clothed mannequins, but their locations will be randomized each match, so you must explore the POI to find them all. Once you’ve shot all 12, an audio cue will confirm completion. If you don’t hear the sound, start a new match and try again.

Step 2: Steal Credentials from two dead bodies

Next, go to the Reactor POI, where you’ll find two dead bodies lying inside. These bodies are always in the same location. Interact with them to steal their credentials. Since only one player can collect credentials from each body, you need two to complete this step.

Steal the credentials from these dead bodies (Image via Activision || YouTube/ Passive Puppet)

Step 3: Launch the Nukes

Now, proceed to the Bunker POI, where two terminals are placed near each other. Both players with stolen credentials must stand in front of a terminal and interact simultaneously to launch the nukes. Timing is crucial as both players must press the button at the same time.

Interact with the Area 99 Bunker terminal (Image via Activision || YouTube/ Passive Puppet)

Once activated, head outside and wait. After a short delay, you’ll see several nukes detonating in the distance. While this does not affect gameplay, it serves as a visually satisfying spectacle.

For the best view, go to a high vantage point or use a Redeploy Drone to glide from above and watch the explosion unfold.

