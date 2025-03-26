GRAU is returning to Warzone in Season 3, but it's not the weapon

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Mar 26, 2025 15:48 GMT
GRAU 5.56 in Warzone Season 3
Exploring new details about the GRAU 5.56 in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The GRAU 5.56 is making a comeback to Warzone in Season 3, but there is a catch. Call of Duty recently shared a ton of details about the upcoming Season 3 update and the re-release of Verdansk in their COD POD Episode 5 on YouTube. In the video, they revealed many weapons that are returning to the game from the original release.

Therein, it was revealed that while GRAU 5.56 is returning, it will not be a weapon directly. Read below to learn more about the recent details about the iconic Assault Rifle to Warzone in Season 3.

GRAU 5.56 won't be a new weapon in Warzone Season 3

As claimed in the video, the GRAU 5.56 will return to Warzone Season 3, but it will be just a Conversion Kit for the SWAT 5.56. It was revealed that a Fire Mod will be introduced with Season 3, which will allow players to use the SWAT 5.56 as a GRAU 5.56.

Talking about how the weapon was behaving in the playtests behind the scenes, Pete Actipis, Game Director at Raven Software, mentioned the following in the video [Timestamp: 34:02]:

"Don't get it twisted. Just because it is a conversion of a gun, it doesn't mean it is lesser of a gun. The GRAU is back and we are so happy to be playing with it in the playtests. It has been a real big hit in our internal playtests. It's highly accurate, it is very familiar to how it performed back in its prime, and like you mentioned, those iron sights are pretty awesome. They are very rad."
Based on the podcast, it was clear that although the iconic Assault Rifle is making a comeback as a Fire Mod, it won't be anything different than the original. Players can expect a similar feel to the original Assault Rifle with clean iron sights and high accuracy stats.

That covers everything you need to know about the return of the iconic Assault Rifle to Warzone in Season 3.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
