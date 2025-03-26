How to get Kilo 141 for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6

You can now get the Kilo 141 for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6. The Season 3 content update for Black Ops 6 will be released a day earlier, so players will be able to play it on April 2, 2025. It will also come with a 24-hour free trial for anyone who doesn't own the game already. However, during this 24-hour period on April 2, Warzone will go offline to prepare for the launch of Verdansk.

That said, You can access the Warzone game menu on April 2, 2025, to get the Kilo 141 for free. This article will further explain how this works in-game.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3: Getting the Kilo 141 for free

To get the Kilo 141 for free, simply open the Warzone game menu on April 2, 2025. On this day, the game will remain offline as it prepares for the release of Verdansk on April 3, 2025. However, at the same time, Black Ops 6 will receive its Season 3 content update.

Previously, Season 3 was set to arrive on April 3 across titles. However, on March 26, 2025, the official Call of Duty UK X account announced that Warzone and Black Ops 6 would receive the content update on different days, with the latter getting it on April 2.

Currently, the reasons for this schedule change are unknown. However, there is more to it. BO6 will be available for a free 24-hour trial upon the release of Season 3. This could potentially be a marketing strategy to attract more players as exciting new content arrives in the game.

The Kilo 141 was first introduced in Warzone in Modern Warfare 2019. It's a power-packed assault rifle with an impressive fire rate and versatile range of damage. It became a meta weapon in its early days and has remained fairly popular among Verdansk fans ever since.

It was first teased during COD's International Women's Day celebration video and later showed up in the official Verdansk trailer. Getting it for free may just be an added bonus for Warzone and Black Ops 6 players.

