How to get Kilo 141 for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Mar 26, 2025 15:24 GMT
How to get Kilo 141 for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6
Here's how to get the Kilo 141 for free (Image via Activision)

You can now get the Kilo 141 for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6. The Season 3 content update for Black Ops 6 will be released a day earlier, so players will be able to play it on April 2, 2025. It will also come with a 24-hour free trial for anyone who doesn't own the game already. However, during this 24-hour period on April 2, Warzone will go offline to prepare for the launch of Verdansk.

Ad

That said, You can access the Warzone game menu on April 2, 2025, to get the Kilo 141 for free. This article will further explain how this works in-game.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3: Getting the Kilo 141 for free

To get the Kilo 141 for free, simply open the Warzone game menu on April 2, 2025. On this day, the game will remain offline as it prepares for the release of Verdansk on April 3, 2025. However, at the same time, Black Ops 6 will receive its Season 3 content update.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Previously, Season 3 was set to arrive on April 3 across titles. However, on March 26, 2025, the official Call of Duty UK X account announced that Warzone and Black Ops 6 would receive the content update on different days, with the latter getting it on April 2.

Currently, the reasons for this schedule change are unknown. However, there is more to it. BO6 will be available for a free 24-hour trial upon the release of Season 3. This could potentially be a marketing strategy to attract more players as exciting new content arrives in the game.

Ad

The Kilo 141 was first introduced in Warzone in Modern Warfare 2019. It's a power-packed assault rifle with an impressive fire rate and versatile range of damage. It became a meta weapon in its early days and has remained fairly popular among Verdansk fans ever since.

It was first teased during COD's International Women's Day celebration video and later showed up in the official Verdansk trailer. Getting it for free may just be an added bonus for Warzone and Black Ops 6 players.

Ad

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी