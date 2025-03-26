Top 5 weapons to level up before Verdansk drops in Warzone

With Verdansk returning to Warzone, the game's weapon meta is certain to see quite a few changes. Unlike the maps in the current playlist, Verdansk features a variety of terrain, from open wide spaces of grasslands to close buildings. As a result, depending on the area a player is in, all weapon classes will be viable. Even then, some will outperform others due to their viability in certain scenarios.

Considering Verdansk is a large map, long and medium-range guns are likely to become the meta. Hence, with the map just around the corner, it is highly advised to prepare ahead and ensure you have all the necessary arsenal at hand to get into fights with ease.

In this article, we take a closer look at five weapons that are currently in Warzone and might become the meta in Season 3, giving you ample time to level them up.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

5 weapons to level up before Verdansk drops in Warzone

Given below are our picks for the top five weapons that you should level up before Verdansk releases in Warzone:

5) LR 7.62

The LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The LR 7.62 is one of the weapons introduced with Black Ops 6. It is a hard-hitting gun capable of taking out armored players with just one shot to the head. Sure, it might not be the best pick for mobility. However, it compensates for it with a high damage output of 150 at ranges up to 69 meters.

Moreover, the Sniper Rifle has a bullet velocity of 920 m/s, which ensures you don't have to lead your shots when aiming for a moving target at longer ranges.

These stats can be further enhanced with the right attachments. Hence, you are advised to level this gun up before Verdansk arrives in Warzone so that you can snipe your targets with ease.

4) XMG

The XMG Lightmachine Gun (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Next, we have the XMG LMG, one of the best mid-range weapons in Warzone right now, likely to remain the same in Season 3. It is capable of dealing 32 damage at ranges up to 45.7 meters. On top of that, the default magazine size of 100 makes it a force to be reckoned with, even at longer ranges. What makes the gun so special is that it has low recoil, making it easier to use.

With so many returning vehicles and large open spaces, an LMG would be a great pick to rain down fire on your targets. In such scenarios, you simply can't go wrong with the XMG.

3) Cypher 091

The Cypher 091 Assault Rifle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

We'll skip the XM4 Assault Rifle and go directly to the Cypher 091. The XM4 has long dominated the game's meta, and you might already have it leveled up. Hence, we recommend the next best pick: the Cypher 091. This firearm may not have the best recoil out of the box, but it can be improved with attachments. To do that, you must first level up the weapon.

If you can mitigate the recoil with the right attachments, you are essentially looking at a gun that is capable of dealing 42 damage at ranges up to 45.7 meters with a bullet velocity of 810 m/s. This makes it ideal for all scenarios: long, mid, and close ranges. The firearm will be extremely viable in the open areas of Verdansk and mid-range combat zones.

2) KSV

The KSV Submachine Gun (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Moving into the SMG category, you simply cannot go wrong with the versatility of the KSV. The weapon has a fire rate of 800 rpm with a damage output of 33 at up to 14 meters. This results in a time-to-kill of only 675 ms, which is extremely quick for Warzone.

Moreover, with the right attachments, you can increase the range at which you can achieve this fast TTK, making it suitable for close-range gunfights and a decent Sniper Support pick.

1) SWAT 5.56

The SWAT 5.56 Marksman Rifle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Last but not least is the SWAT 5.56. You might wonder why you should level up one of the worst weapons (arguably) in the game. Well, the reason is quite simple.

With the Warzone Season 3 update, a Fire Mod will be introduced that will allow players to transform this Marksman Rifle into the GRAU 5.56 Assault Rifle, as seen in the original game.

Expect to drop into Verdansk with the classic Assault Rifle that features clean and precise iron sights, with exceptional accuracy stats. Hence, if you are looking to run the OG weapon, it's highly advised to level up the SWAT 5.56 right now.

Verdansk returns to Warzone on April 3, 2025. If you are worried about the limited time before the map arrives, fret not, as Double XP weekend in Black Ops 6 and Warzone will kick off on March 28, 2025, giving you the required boost to level up these weapons at the earliest.

