Call of Duty confirms Return to Verdansk event in Warzone, rewards and more to follow

Call of Duty has officially confirmed the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone. In celebration of Verdansk returning to Warzone, Call of Duty has announced that they will be hosting an in-game event that players can participate in to earn a host of rewards, all for free. However, developers have yet to unveil all the items that players can earn or what the nature of the event will be when it goes live with the map's release.

To learn more about the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone, make sure to check out the section below.

Call of Duty announces the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone

On Call of Duty's website, the developers have officially announced that the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone will be arriving on April 3, 2025. As of writing, Call of Duty hasn't shared any details about the event nor have they promoted it via their social handles. The only mentions of it right now are on their website under the Warzone page.

As mentioned earlier, the developers haven't revealed the list of rewards or items that one can earn through this event. Moreover, we do not know when the event will conclude. What we do know at the moment, is that the event will kick off with the Season 3 update.

We are expecting Call of Duty to unveil details about their upcoming event along with the Season 3 roadmap, which is expected to arrive this week. That said, apart from the start date and a direct confirmation of the event, not much is known.

But worry not as we will keep track of all the latest updates for you and share them as soon as Call of Duty unveils them officially.

