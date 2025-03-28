BlackCell Battle Pass might finally be worth buying in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, here's why

The BlackCell Battle Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 might just be worth buying. Recently, Call of Duty announced the Season 3 roadmap and with it, revealed some intriguing features about the upcoming BlackCell Battle Pass, which might make it worth the additional $30.

For context, BlackCell is a Battle Pass variant that can only be bought with real-world currency, and in exchange for that, players receive additional content.

These bonuses can be reaped from the Battle Pass as well as from various events in the games. However, since it was introduced along with MW2 (2022), the variant hasn't received attention from a vast majority of fans as the benefits often were not that great.

The upcoming Season 3 version comes with a benefit that might make the $30 deal sweeter for you. This article covers more details about the same, to help you decide if it is worth purchasing.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass might be worth buying

When I say Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass might be worth buying, I don't say because it provides you with unique cosmetics. The main reason why you might consider paying $30 on top of that Battle Pass is the XP-bonus benefit.

Exploring the new benefit in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

Recently, in the Season 3 roadmap, Call of Duty revealed that players who have previously bought a BlackCell Battle Pass (either in Season 1 or Season 2) and buy it again for Season 3 will receive a 10% permanent XP boost for their profile (Military Rank) and weapons.

This is permanent and is termed as a Loyalty Bonus. This means that even if you don't buy future BlackCell BPs, you'll still gain a 10% XP boost for all your games. During Double XP weekends, this will be bumped up to 20%, which means you'll see a total of 240% XP boost.

This unique and one-time benefit will not only help you level up your weapons a lot quicker but also reach higher Prestige levels in a relatively shorter time.

Do note that this is not a review for the Season 3 Battle Pass. I am simply highlighting the additional benefit the Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass brings for fans.

