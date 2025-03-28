Call of Duty will now ban players for using unlocking tools in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Call of Duty has announced it will ban any player who uses camo unlock tools in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Recently, the anti-cheat system in the games received a server-sided upgrade that can detect players who are using camos they haven't unlocked fairly. This means users who exploit the games or use any unauthorized tools for unlocking and equipping camos will get banned from the games.

Read on to learn more about the recent update.

Call of Duty is cracking down on players for using unlock tools in Warzone and Black Ops 6

After a recent update to the Ricochet anti-cheat system, any player who uses a camo unlock tool in Warzone and Black Ops 6, will receive temporary bans in the games. According to the developers, using such exploits or tools goes against the Security and Enforcement Policy. Hence equipping camos that aren't available in the games legitimately will get them into trouble.

Call of Duty has also warned players against suspicious websites that offer in-game items such as COD Points, add-ons, and more. Furthermore, they have alerted users that if they buy services that offer account leveling and artificial game progression, they too might receive a ban as it goes directly against their Terms of Use.

With Season 3 around the corner, Call of Duty has finally begun cracking down on cheaters and cheat service providers. While banning players for using unlock tools is just the beginning, it is still a move in the right direction and fans anticipate further improvements in the anti-cheat system and stricter actions on the cheaters.

That covers everything you need to know about Call of Duty's recent steps to maintain integrity in their games.

