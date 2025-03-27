Warzone Season 3 is releasing a day early, but you won't be able to play Verdansk yet

Call of Duty has announced that Warzone Season 3 will be arriving a day early but Verdansk isn't. Recently, the release date for the upcoming Season 3 update was revealed, and instead of releasing on April 3, 2025, as they had stated earlier, Season 3 will now be launching on April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT. That said, however, if you were expecting to hop into Verdansk a day early, you might be disappointed.

Ad

Read below to learn more about when the map will arrive in the game and why it's not releasing on day one of Season 3.

When will Verdansk be released in Warzone Season 3?

Call of Duty announced that although Warzone Season 3 has been expedited by a day, Verdansk will arrive as scheduled i.e., on April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT. It was done to ensure that they had the time and resources to smoothly integrate various upgrades into the game.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: GRAU 5.56 is returning to Warzone in Season 3, but it is not the weapon

For those unaware, with Season 3, the battle royale isn't just bringing Verdansk but a host of other changes. Most notably, updates to the movement mechanics have been tweaked to resemble that of the original game. To do so seamlessly will take some time, as a lot of changes have to be made internally.

Hence, when Warzone Season 3 launches on April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT, the title's servers will go offline for 24 hours. During this time, users won't be able to play the game. Fortunately, during this downtime, they have the option to try out Black Ops 6 for free if they have yet to play the latest Call of Duty release.

Ad

Regardless, once 24 hours have passed, the servers will come back online, along with all the updates and the iconic battle royale map.

Read more: When does the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Double XP weekend begin?

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback