Iconic Firing Range map is returning to Black Ops 6 in Season 3

The iconic Firing Range map is returning to Black Ops 6 in the Season 3 update. The news was announced by Activision in an official blog post from PlayStation. The blog confirmed that new maps would be arriving in-game with other content updates in Season 3 on April 2, 2025. It also mentioned that the map would be a remaster of the original.

Ad

This article dives deeper into the news regarding the return of the Firing Range map in Black Ops 6 Season 3.

Firing Range map is returning to Black Ops 6 Season 3

A recent PlayStation blog post by Activision announced that the Firing Range map is coming to Black Ops 6 in Season 3, along with the return of Verdansk. It mentioned that the map would be a remaster and would be released in Season 3 on April 2, 2025. The post also featured details about two new game modes called Demolition and Sharpshooter, which will be released with other new content.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

For those unaware, Firing Range was present in several older Call of Duty titles, such as CoD Black Ops, Black Ops 3, and Black Ops 4. Now, it is going to be released in the latest Black Ops title as well.

According to the PlayStation blog post, all players will be able to pre-load the game with a free trial for Black Ops 6. This trial version will provide full access to Season 3 premium content for a maximum duration of 24 hours, allowing players to grind out new weapons such as the HDR, the Kilo 141, and the CR-56 AMAX.

Ad

Also read: Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Everything we know about the new map

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback