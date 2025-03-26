Iconic Firing Range map is returning to Black Ops 6 in Season 3

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Mar 26, 2025 21:21 GMT
Firing Range map in Black Ops 3, Firing Range map, Black Ops 6 Season 3
Firing Range map in Black Ops 3 (Image via Activision)

The iconic Firing Range map is returning to Black Ops 6 in the Season 3 update. The news was announced by Activision in an official blog post from PlayStation. The blog confirmed that new maps would be arriving in-game with other content updates in Season 3 on April 2, 2025. It also mentioned that the map would be a remaster of the original.

Ad

This article dives deeper into the news regarding the return of the Firing Range map in Black Ops 6 Season 3.

Firing Range map is returning to Black Ops 6 Season 3

A recent PlayStation blog post by Activision announced that the Firing Range map is coming to Black Ops 6 in Season 3, along with the return of Verdansk. It mentioned that the map would be a remaster and would be released in Season 3 on April 2, 2025. The post also featured details about two new game modes called Demolition and Sharpshooter, which will be released with other new content.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

For those unaware, Firing Range was present in several older Call of Duty titles, such as CoD Black Ops, Black Ops 3, and Black Ops 4. Now, it is going to be released in the latest Black Ops title as well.

According to the PlayStation blog post, all players will be able to pre-load the game with a free trial for Black Ops 6. This trial version will provide full access to Season 3 premium content for a maximum duration of 24 hours, allowing players to grind out new weapons such as the HDR, the Kilo 141, and the CR-56 AMAX.

Ad

Also read: Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Everything we know about the new map

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी