Infamous Kali Sticks are coming back in Warzone Verdansk alongside HDR, Kilo and Amax

Kali Sticks are officially returning to Warzone with the release of Verdansk in Season 3. If you played during the original Warzone era, you’d know that Kali Sticks were among the most overpowered melee weapons in the game. Players often paired them with the Riot Shield, a combination that made many despise the weapon. However, in the latest COD POD Ep. 005, the developers confirmed that the Kali Sticks are coming back alongside iconic weapons like the HDR, Kilo, and AMAX in Warzone.

Read on to learn more about the Kali Sticks’ return, along with other iconic weapons in Warzone.

Kali Sticks are returning to Warzone with Verdasnk

Kali Sticks will return to Warzone with the Season 3 release, available as an in-game event reward. Call of Duty has yet to confirm the exact unlocking criteria for this fan-favorite weapon. However, fans will be pleased to know they can unlock the iconic Kilo 141 just by logging in—a free reward for everyone who accesses Warzone on April 2.

Since their introduction, Kali Sticks have always been a controversial melee weapon. However, the use of melee weapons in Call of Duty has evolved over the years and is now in a more balanced state. As a result, we can expect their return to avoid repeating the chaos of the past.

While Black Ops 6 Season 3 will launch a day early on April 2, Verdansk will arrive on its scheduled date. On April 3, Verdansk will become accessible to everyone in Warzone.

