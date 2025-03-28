  • home icon
  Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 pre-load details: Everything you need to know

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 pre-load details: Everything you need to know

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Mar 28, 2025 18:35 GMT
This article explores the pre-load sizes for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 are set to go live on April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT. Although only Battle.net users can pre-load the update now, PlayStation and Xbox players can expect it at least 24 hours before launch. However, Steam users typically do not receive preloads, and this might not be any different.

This handy pre-load feature lets you download and install the update in advance, allowing you to jump straight into the game and explore all the new content as soon as it goes live. This article covers all the known pre-load details for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3.

What is the pre-load size of Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 on PC (Battle.net)?

As mentioned earlier, the Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 pre-load window is currently available only for PC users on Battle.net. The update is notably larger this time, approximately 50.45 GB.

Season 3 pre-load size (Image via Battle.net)
The massive file size is understandable, as the upcoming season is packed with content, including the highly anticipated return of the Verdansk map in Warzone. Additionally, several new features and elements will be introduced across all major game modes.

Although the pre-load availability will vary for other platforms, the update size is expected to be at least 45 GB and more across all systems.

Note: We will update this article once all pre-load details are revealed.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 release date and time for all regions

Here is the list of release dates and times of the upcoming season across different regions:

Time zonesDate and time
Pacific Standard Time (PST)April 2, 2025, at 9 AM
Mountain Standard Time (MST)April 2, 2025, at 10 AM
Central Standard Time (CST)April 2, 2025, at 11 AM
Eastern Standard Time (EST)April 2, 2025, at 12 PM
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)April 2, 2025, at 5 PM
Central European Time (CET)April 2, 2025, at 6 PM
Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)April 2, 2025, at 8 PM
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)April 2, 2025, at 8 PM
Indian Standard Time (IST)April 2, 2025, at 10:30 PM
China Standard Time (CST)April 3, 2025,at 1 AM
Japan Standard Time (JST)April 3, 2025,at 2 AM
Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)April 3, 2025,at 4 AM
That covers everything ther is to know about the BO6 and Warzone Season 3 pre-load details.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
