Killcams are getting a massive update in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 

Call of Duty is set to introduce significant changes to Killcams in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3. To ensure that users have sufficient evidence before reporting players for cheating in the games, the developers will introduce an updated user interface for Killcams. With the upcoming UI update, Killcams will display many additional details to help users determine whether a player was cheating in that scenario.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the changes to Killcams in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3.

What changes are coming to Killcams in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3?

With the upcoming UI upgrades, Killcams in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 will highlight various gameplay elements that were active during the elimination. These will provide players with additional information on how they were eliminated in a gunfight, along with the various factors that were at play during that kill.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Call of Duty gives a major update on Anti-cheat, 228,000 accounts got banned since Black Ops 6 launch

According to the official announcement, the following are all the changes that Killcams will receive with the Season 3 update:

List of attackers who dealt damage with their username, weapon, damage, and hits.

Affected by Live Ping: If the enemy had you pinged via line-of-sight.

If the enemy had you pinged via line-of-sight. Affected by UAV: If the enemy had you pinged on the minimap via UAV, UAV Tower, or Advanced UAV.

If the enemy had you pinged on the minimap via UAV, UAV Tower, or Advanced UAV. Affected by Unsuppressed Weapon: When firing your weapon revealed your location on the minimap to nearby enemies.

Ad

With these additional details, users can better judge a scenario and determine if a player was cheating in the game. This is a step taken to minimize fake reports. According to Call of Duty, over 60% of the players reported for cheating are on consoles. However, cheating on consoles is nearly impossible, and actual cheaters only form a small part of the player base.

Hence, most of these end up becoming fake reports. With the upcoming Killcam updates, the developers aim to counter this and ensure players have sufficient evidence of a player cheating before reporting them.

Ad

Read more: Call of Duty has acknowledged Shadowbans in Warzone and Black Ops 6 for the first time, and here's what you need to know

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback