What to expect from Warzone in Season 3

Warzone Season 3 is set to go live on April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT. This time, it’s a major update as the original Warzone map, Verdansk, is making its return. Players are thrilled, and due to the nostalgic and cherished memories associated with the map, many are likely to return to the game.

During Season 2, Warzone didn’t receive any major additions; only a few elements were introduced. The developers justified this by stating they were fine-tuning gameplay to make Warzone more enjoyable and engaging for everyone.

With Season 3 around the corner, expectations are high. This article will provide all the essential details about what to expect from the Season 3 update.

Warzone Season 3: Return of Verdansk, new weapons, and more

Verdansk's return is the main attraction of Warzone Season 3. Many elements from the original Warzone will also return, now enhanced and improved. As for the map, approximately 95% of the playable area remains unchanged, but it will feature various quality-of-life upgrades, including enhanced topography, improved detail, better accessibility, and the addition of swimming in Verdansk.

Apart from that, Verdansk will feature 296 total Points of Interest (POIs), including 19 major ones:

Dam

Military Base

Quarry

Airport

Storage Town

Superstore

TV Station

Boneyard

Train Station

Hospital

Stadium

Lumber

Downtown

Farmland

Prmenade

Hills

Park

Port

Prison

Warzone Season 3 will also bring back 150-player lobbies, along with the original announcer, who has a voice similar to Captain Price. Additionally, the highly anticipated shooting during freefall mechanics is returning, allowing players to use their handgun while freefalling at any time, including during deployment at the start of a match.

Another returning feature is the floating loot mechanism, along with the original Supply Box colors. High-Value Loot Zones will also be present, where certain recognizable POIs may be marked at the start of the match. These zones will contain higher-tier loot, making them hot spots for early fights.

The Buy Station interface will closely resemble the original inventory interface. Additionally, the Thermite lethal equipment will return at launch.

The original Verdansk contracts from 2020 will also make a comeback, including:

Recon

Supply Run

Contract Multipliers

Big Game Bounty

Recon (Train)

In-game public events

Certain public events will take place within matches, offering various benefits:

Fire Sale: Major discounts at all Buy Stations for most items.

Major discounts at all Buy Stations for most items. Jailbreak: All eliminated players are immediately redeployed.

All eliminated players are immediately redeployed. Restock: All Supply Crates are reset and refreshed with new loot.

All Supply Crates are reset and refreshed with new loot. Loadout Drop: Free loadouts drop during the second and fifth circle collapses.

Additionally, the original Capture the Flag Gulag variant will return.

Vehicles and movement updates

Verdansk will feature the return of helicopters and four ground vehicles from the original version, all of which have been rebalanced and improved.

Lastly, omnimovement adjustments have been made to fine-tune movement so that it seamlessly integrates into Verdansk, closely resembling the movement mechanics players experienced in the early days of Call of Duty: Warzone.

New weapons:

Kilo 141: Available at the launch of Season 3 as a Warzone login reward. This returning assault rifle features smooth handling, manageable recoil, and a decent fire rate, making it effective in various combat situations.

Available at the launch of Season 3 as a Warzone login reward. This returning assault rifle features smooth handling, manageable recoil, and a decent fire rate, making it effective in various combat situations. CR-56 AMAX: Also launching with Season 3 as the Battle Pass Page 6 HVT Tier Reward. This returning assault rifle is compact and powerful, delivering outstanding damage capable of eliminating enemies in three to four shots within 25 meters. It also boasts a fast fire rate and good handling.

Also launching with Season 3 as the Battle Pass Page 6 HVT Tier Reward. This returning assault rifle is compact and powerful, delivering outstanding damage capable of eliminating enemies in three to four shots within 25 meters. It also boasts a fast fire rate and good handling. HDR: Arriving with Season 3 as the Battle Pass Page 3 HVT Tier Reward. This returning bolt-action sniper rifle was a fan favorite in its time, excelling at extreme ranges with high damage output.

Arriving with Season 3 as the Battle Pass Page 3 HVT Tier Reward. This returning bolt-action sniper rifle was a fan favorite in its time, excelling at extreme ranges with high damage output. Kali Sticks: This new melee weapon debuts in Season 3, offering a two-hit kill potential with short range but extremely high attack speed. Unlockable as an Event Reward.

This new melee weapon debuts in Season 3, offering a two-hit kill potential with short range but extremely high attack speed. Unlockable as an Event Reward. Ladre: Coming with the mid-season update, this SMG boasts an extreme fire rate, excellent range, and low recoil, making it ideal for close-quarters combat.

Coming with the mid-season update, this SMG boasts an extreme fire rate, excellent range, and low recoil, making it ideal for close-quarters combat. Nail Gun: A special weapon joining later in the season. This full-auto nail gun delivers high close-range damage with fast handling but has very low muzzle velocity.

New attachments:

Monolithic Suppressor (Launch): A new suppressor with superior sound suppression and extended damage range.

A new suppressor with superior sound suppression and extended damage range. SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion (Launch): Converts the SWAT 5.56 marksman rifle into a full-auto weapon with improved handling, mobility, and accuracy at the cost of reduced damage and range.

Converts the SWAT 5.56 marksman rifle into a full-auto weapon with improved handling, mobility, and accuracy at the cost of reduced damage and range. C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags (In-Season): Enhances the C9 SMG with increased damage, range, and velocity but lowers fire rate and increases recoil.

Enhances the C9 SMG with increased damage, range, and velocity but lowers fire rate and increases recoil. Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion (Mid-Season): Converts the Goblin MK2 AR into a fully automatic weapon with explosive rocket ammunition capable of splash damage, though at the cost of lower bullet velocity and fire rate.

