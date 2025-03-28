Black Ops 6 Ranked Play to get some much-needed changes in Season 3, here's what you should know

Black Ops 6 Ranked Play will receive two important changes with the Season 3 update. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Ranked Play in Black Ops 6 has not been as popular as it was in the previous entries. The competitive mode attracted a lot of cheaters at launch, making it nearly impossible for players to compete fairly. Server issues, frequent disconnections, bugs, and glitches also had a major role in making the mode unappealing to many.

However, starting with Season 3, Call of Duty is correcting its mistakes and has announced two important changes for Black Ops 6 Ranked Play that could have a huge impact on the mode.

Read on to learn more about these upcoming changes.

All major changes coming to Black Ops 6 Ranked Play in Season 3

The two major changes that Call of Duty is bringing to Black Ops 6 Ranked Play in Season 3 are Rejoin in Progress and Retroactive SR Adjustments.

Here's what you should know about these changes and why are they good for the game:

Rejoin in Progress

Starting Season 3, Call of Duty will allow players to rejoin Ranked Play matches if they happen to disconnect while it is underway. After an unintended disconnection, a player will have five minutes to rejoin. Furthermore, since the player who might have disconnected can negatively impact their team's performance, the game will now adjust the SR losses for the teammates accordingly to avoid major penalties.

What this means is if a disconnected player rejoins the match and their team happens to lose, the teammates in the team will lose less SR. This ensures no one is majorly affected if they weren't at fault.

Retroactive SR Adjustments

Finally, after two seasons, Call of Duty is making sure a player's Skill Rating or Divison isn't affected by cheaters. In Season 3, if a cheater in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play is banned, any players/teams they have won against recently, will get back all of their lost SR points.

Unfortunately, players who were on the cheater's team will lose all the SR they earned for winning that match. That might seem a little harsh at first, but it is totally fair at the end of the day. With a cheater in the team, it wasn't a fair match and one simply cannot claim they won the game fairly.

That covers all the important and much-needed changes coming to Black Ops 6 Ranked Play in Season 3. These implementations are game-changing and in the interest of all players, which is certain to improve the overall experience moving forward for the competitive mode. These changes along with the crackdown on cheaters, Call of Duty is making sure Season 3 will be a blast for players and doing a lot for its community to ensure smooth sailing.

