Call of Duty gives major update on Anti-cheat, 228,000 accounts got banned since Black Ops 6 launch

As Season 3 of Call of Duty is around the corner, Activision released a major update on Anti-cheat, revealing that over 228,000 accounts have been banned since the launch of Black Ops 6. The developer reported it has shut down operations several cheat makers and resellers since its first season and announced a new KillCam interface to enhance the accuracy of player reports.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the anti-cheat update of Call of Duty.

Call of Duty releases an Anti-cheat report banning over 228,000 accounts

Call of Duty’s anticheat company, Ricochet, has faced criticism for allowing cheaters to enter the game. Since the start of Black Ops Season 1, many players have raised their voices against the cheating. In response, the Activision promised to clear the cheating environment to improve the gameplay.

Ad

Trending

Anti-cheat company Ricochet banned over 228,000 accounts (Image via Activision)

Activision mentioned it has successfully cleaned out 23% of cheaters from playing their first match and shut down over 20 cheat makers and numerous cheat-reselling companies.

Ad

Read more: Call of Duty will now ban players for using unlocking tools in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The developer has also mentioned it is launching a new system in Season 03, making the existing anti-cheat processes even better. With that, its system is getting more updates to detect cheaters, including aim bot detections and analyzing game replays to identify suspicious gameplay.

Check out: Warzone Season 3 is releasing a day early, but you won't be able to play Verdansk yet

Ad

As of now, Activision can't reveal many details regarding the new system for security reasons. However, it has confirmed another RICOCHET Progress Report will be published during the release window of Season 03 Reloaded, highlighting the results from next week’s update.

Check out the links below for more Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback