Call of Duty gives major update on Anti-cheat, 228,000 accounts got banned since Black Ops 6 launch

As Season 3 of Call of Duty is around the corner, Activision released a major update on Anti-cheat, revealing that over 228,000 accounts have been banned since the launch of Black Ops 6. The developer reported it has shut down operations several cheat makers and resellers since its first season and announced a new KillCam interface to enhance the accuracy of player reports.
Read on to learn more about the anti-cheat update of Call of Duty.
Call of Duty releases an Anti-cheat report banning over 228,000 accounts
Call of Duty’s anticheat company, Ricochet, has faced criticism for allowing cheaters to enter the game. Since the start of Black Ops Season 1, many players have raised their voices against the cheating. In response, the Activision promised to clear the cheating environment to improve the gameplay.
Activision mentioned it has successfully cleaned out 23% of cheaters from playing their first match and shut down over 20 cheat makers and numerous cheat-reselling companies.
Read more: Call of Duty will now ban players for using unlocking tools in Warzone and Black Ops 6
The developer has also mentioned it is launching a new system in Season 03, making the existing anti-cheat processes even better. With that, its system is getting more updates to detect cheaters, including aim bot detections and analyzing game replays to identify suspicious gameplay.
Check out: Warzone Season 3 is releasing a day early, but you won't be able to play Verdansk yet
As of now, Activision can't reveal many details regarding the new system for security reasons. However, it has confirmed another RICOCHET Progress Report will be published during the release window of Season 03 Reloaded, highlighting the results from next week’s update.
Check out the links below for more Call of Duty articles:
- BlackCell Battle Pass might finally be worth buying in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, here's why
- GRAU is returning to Warzone in Season 3, but not in the way you might think
- Top 5 weapons to level up before Verdansk drops in Warzone
- Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Everything we know about the new map
- CoD confirms Return to Verdansk event in Warzone, rewards, and more to follow