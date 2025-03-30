What to expect from Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 update

The Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 update is set to go live on April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT, introducing new playable content for players to explore. A recent content blog has revealed nearly everything players can expect from the upcoming update. Zombie fans are in for a wild ride, as they will receive a brand-new map, a story continuation, and several new challenges and gameplay elements, making the experience more engaging.

This article covers all the revealed details about Black Ops 6 Zombies in the Season 3 update.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3: Shattered Veil, Elder Disciple, new Wonder Weapons, and more

Here are all the new additions that you can expect with the upcoming update:

New Map: Shattered Veil

Shattered Veil map in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The new map, Shattered Veil, will be available at launch. The crew — Maya, Weaver, Carver, and Grey — head to a remote mansion in the wooded hills above Liberty Falls to meet with S.A.M. With the Sentinel Artifact in their possession and the hope of bringing back Agent Maxis, the story unfolds, introducing new challenges and a brand-new environment. However, Activision has yet to reveal the complete details of the map.

Additional map content

Completing the main quest will reward players with the “PhDeadly” Operator Skin for Carver, an animated Calling Card, and 5,000 XP.

The update will also introduce new traps and lore elements, such as audio logs and more. Here are details on the traps:

Microwave Trap: Burst zombies with microwaves for 750 Essence . Draw a horde of zombies inside the trap's zone and flip the switch.

Burst zombies with microwaves for . Draw a horde of zombies inside the trap's zone and flip the switch. Dark Aether Field Generator: A static field that melts zombies with Dark Aether energy. Circle the trap to draw enemies into its center.

New zombie type: Elder Disciple

Elder Disciple in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The Elder Disciple is a formidable new Special enemy capable of summoning undead soldiers and transforming regular zombies into powerful Special zombies, such as Doppelghasts. It's best to eliminate them quickly before they grow stronger.

Other entities of Shattered Veil

A new Toxic Zombie type will be introduced in this update. These zombies won’t be able to retain their form for long and will explode upon reaching players, spreading acid. They can be easily distinguished by their greenish hue and skeletal appearance. It's best to take them out before they get too close.

Two New Wonder Weapons: Ray Gun Mark II (and Variants) & Wunderwaffe DG-2

Ray Gun Mark II in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Ray Gun Mark II

The Ray Gun Mark II is a returning fan-favorite Wonder Weapon that fires powerful three-round laser bursts. It can be Pack-a-Punched and also serves as a bludgeoning instrument when low on ammo.

Here are its three variants:

Ray Gun Mark II-W: Fires in a submachine gun pattern with a chance to ignite enemies.

Fires in a submachine gun pattern with a chance to ignite enemies. Ray Gun Mark II-P: Functions like a shotgun and has a chance to spawn a sigil that grants temporary invulnerability when stood on.

Functions like a shotgun and has a chance to spawn a when stood on. Ray Gun Mark II-R: Fires like a Marksman Rifle, with a chance to spread plague infections that deal area-of-effect damage.

Wunderwaffe DG-2

The Wunderwaffe DG-2 unleashes chain-lightning blasts that stun and eliminate hordes of zombies.

New Gameplay Content in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3

Double Tap perk in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Returning Perk-a-Cola: Double Tap

The classic Double Tap Perk-a-Cola returns, increasing weapon fire rate. While its Perk Machine is found in Shattered Veil, it can also be obtained in The Tomb, Citadelle des Morts, Liberty Falls, and Terminus Island via the Der Wunderfizz Machine.

Double Tap perk augments

Major Augments:

Double Jeopardy: Low-health zombies have a chance to die instantly when shot.

Low-health zombies have a chance to die instantly when shot. Double Impact: Consecutive hits on the same target deal increased damage.

Consecutive hits on the same target deal increased damage. Double Standard: Non-critical shots deal double damage (applies to bullet weapons only).

Minor Augments:

Double Time: Increases fire rate bonus.

Increases fire rate bonus. Double or Nothing: Weapons have a chance to deal double damage or zero damage .

Weapons have a chance to deal or . Double Play: Killing two enemies in quick succession may return two rounds to your magazine (bullet weapons only).

Three new Gobblegums

Tactical Diffusion (Rare): Converts the next Nuke Power-Up explosion into 2,000 Essence for all players.

Converts the next into for all players. Support Group (Legendary): Grants the ARC-XD, Mangler Cannon, Sentry Gun, and Mutant Injection Support items.

Grants the Support items. Die Pitched (Whimsical): Zombies speak in high-pitched voices for three minutes.

New Support Scorestreak: Death Machine

Death Machine Support Scorestreak in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Cost: 1,750 Salvage

1,750 Salvage Found in the Support section of the Crafting Table, the Death Machine is a high-damage, fast-firing machine gun with penetration power and a large magazine, making it an excellent weapon for later rounds.

Returning Mode: Team Cranked (Launch Window)

The Cranked mode, introduced in the previous season, returns with the same rules: eliminate zombies before the timer reaches zero.

Additionally, a new limited-time mode and a new Field Upgrade are planned for the Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded update.

