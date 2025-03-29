What to expect from Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3 has a plethora of content under its belt for fans. From new maps to weapons, the upcoming seasonal update has something for everyone. While Season 3 is more focused on delivering content for Warzone, fans of the Multiplayer mode won't be disappointed with all the new content that's coming. Maps such as Firing Range are returning with improved visuals, along with several game modes like Demolition and Sharpshooter.

Ad

Needless to say, the upcoming seasonal update is packed with content for fans of Multiplayer. In this article, we'll take a closer look at all the new content that is coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3.

All maps coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3

Six new maps will join Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3. They are Barrage, Nomad, Firing Range, Haven, Signal, and Blazetown.

Ad

Trending

Exploring all the new maps coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Here's a brief overview of all the maps that are arriving in the game with Season 3:

Ad

Barrage: It is a brand new map that will be available at launch. The map will be medium in scale and will feature core game modes (6v6). The map is based on a war-torn military base from 1968's Vietnam featuring an Arliterally Battery, a Watchtower for vertical gameplay, Gun Pits for close-quarter fights, and more. Players can expect various gameplay styles to shine on this map.

It is a brand new map that will be available at launch. The map will be medium in scale and will feature core game modes (6v6). The map is based on a war-torn military base from 1968's Vietnam featuring an Arliterally Battery, a Watchtower for vertical gameplay, Gun Pits for close-quarter fights, and more. Players can expect various gameplay styles to shine on this map. Nomad: This upcoming map will also be available at launch and is categorized as a Strike map, meaning that it will feature 2v2 as well as 6v6 game modes. Since it is a Strike map, it will be much smaller in size. Nomad is based in 1986's Afghanistan as featured in Black Ops 2 with Frank Woods leading the charge. The map features a Tower at the center for eyes in all directions along with zip lines that can help one navigate easily. Expect fast-paced close-quarter gameplay on this map.

This upcoming map will also be available at launch and is categorized as a Strike map, meaning that it will feature 2v2 as well as 6v6 game modes. Since it is a Strike map, it will be much smaller in size. Nomad is based in 1986's Afghanistan as featured in Black Ops 2 with Frank Woods leading the charge. The map features a Tower at the center for eyes in all directions along with zip lines that can help one navigate easily. Expect fast-paced close-quarter gameplay on this map. Firing Range: It is a remake of the classic Black Ops map that has been featured in almost all the Black Ops games except Black Ops 2 and Cold War. The map will keep the original layout but will introduce various graphical upgrades. It'll arrive in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3 at launch and is classed as a Core map.

It is a remake of the classic Black Ops map that has been featured in almost all the Black Ops games except Black Ops 2 and Cold War. The map will keep the original layout but will introduce various graphical upgrades. It'll arrive in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3 at launch and is classed as a Core map. Haven: Another Core map joining the lineup. However, fans will have to wait for this one as it will arrive in Season 3 Reloaded. It is also a medium-sized map based on a KGB Safehouse from the early 1990s. Based on the map's layout, expect more mid-range gunfights along the side lanes with close-range action in the middle.

Another Core map joining the lineup. However, fans will have to wait for this one as it will arrive in Season 3 Reloaded. It is also a medium-sized map based on a KGB Safehouse from the early 1990s. Based on the map's layout, expect more mid-range gunfights along the side lanes with close-range action in the middle. Signal: This is a Strike map and needless to say, will be a small one. The entire map is set on a Submarine station underground and features a dark and gloomy environment for players to compete in. Needless to say, being an underground Submarine station, it will also allow players to take advantage of aquatic combat. It will arrive in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3 Reloaded.

This is a Strike map and needless to say, will be a small one. The entire map is set on a Submarine station underground and features a dark and gloomy environment for players to compete in. Needless to say, being an underground Submarine station, it will also allow players to take advantage of aquatic combat. It will arrive in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3 Reloaded. Blazetown: The final map planned for Season 3 is Blazetown. It is not a new map but just a variant of Nuketown. As of now, not much has been revealed, but expect a reskin with brand-new assets and designs replacing the old.

Ad

Also read: Area 99 Nuke Testing Easter Egg has been completed in Warzone, here's how to do it

New game modes coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3

Two new game modes are joining Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3. They are Sharpshooter and Demolition.

Discussing the new game modes coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Given below is a brief overview of the two new game modes coming in Season 3:

Ad

Sharpshooter: It is a classic mode of the Black Ops series and is finally being added to the latest game. For those unaware, it is essentially a free-for-all game mode where all players will start with the same loadout and they will change after 45 seconds. Going on a streak will award them with additional benefits in the match. The player who reaches the score limit of the match or the one with the highest score when the timer runs out will win the match.

It is a classic mode of the Black Ops series and is finally being added to the latest game. For those unaware, it is essentially a free-for-all game mode where all players will start with the same loadout and they will change after 45 seconds. Going on a streak will award them with additional benefits in the match. The player who reaches the score limit of the match or the one with the highest score when the timer runs out will win the match. Demolition: Another classic mode makes a comeback with Season 3. In this mode, players will switch roles between defending and attacking two bomb sites. Attackers must destroy the sites to win the round and defenders must stop the bomb from being planted or defuse them if planted. The first team to win two rounds wins the match. If it's 1-1, there will be a tie-break round where both teams will compete to blow up a single site.

Ad

Apart from these main modes, there's also a limited-time mode joining the game in Season 3 called "Joint Operations". It will feature numerous existing modes with a few tweaks. They are called Head Stash (TDM), Inhalation (Domination), Hotbox (Hardpoint), Very High Target (HVT), and Munchies (Kill Confirmed). These modes will allow players to earn additional benefits such as double health, hallucinations, low gravity, and third-person POV.

All Perks coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3

Two new Perks will join Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3. They are Close Shave and Vendetta.

Ad

Exploring all the new Perks coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Here's what you should know about both these new Perks arriving with Season 3:

Ad

Close Shave: This new Perk belongs to the Enforcer category and goes into Perk Slot 1. If equipped, anytime players melee, the game will automatically switch to the Melee Weapon equipped, as was the case in the previous titles. It can be unlocked as an Event Reward in Season 3.

This new Perk belongs to the Enforcer category and goes into Perk Slot 1. If equipped, anytime players melee, the game will automatically switch to the Melee Weapon equipped, as was the case in the previous titles. It can be unlocked as an Event Reward in Season 3. Vendetta: It is a Recon Perk and will go into Slot 2. However, players won't be able to unlock it until Season 3 Reloaded, which will then be available as an Event Reward as well. When it is equipped, anytime a player respawns from death, the location of the player that killed them will be marked for a short duration. If a respawning player can eliminate their killer during this time, they'll receive a few additional points. However, it can be countered using the Vigilance Perk.

Ad

New Scorestreak in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3

Death Machine Scorestreak is arriving in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3. It is also an Event Reward and will be available at launch. For those unaware, Death Machine Scorestreak is essentially a heavy mini-gun with an incredibly fast rate of fire, high penetration stats, and tons of ammo to take down a lot of enemies with ease.

Ad

New Scorestreak coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The new Scorestreak is unique as the kills earned through it will also count towards the Nuke in Black Ops 6. It can be earned in-game by going on a streak of 825 points.

Ad

All new weapons coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3

Six new weapons will join Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3. They are Kilo 141, CR-56 AMAX, HDR, Kali Sticks, Ladra, and Nail Gun.

Exploring all the new weapons coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Here's a brief overview of all the new weapons coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3:

Ad

Kilo 141: It is the classic Assault Rifle as seen in Modern Warfare 2019. Available as a login reward in Warzone, the weapon will also be accessible in Black Ops 6. It is the same firearm that players have grown accustomed to but with minor improvements to the handling, and a steady fire rate for improved accuracy. Kilo 141 will be available at launch.

It is the classic Assault Rifle as seen in Modern Warfare 2019. Available as a login reward in Warzone, the weapon will also be accessible in Black Ops 6. It is the same firearm that players have grown accustomed to but with minor improvements to the handling, and a steady fire rate for improved accuracy. Kilo 141 will be available at launch. CR-56 AMAX: Another blast from the past, the AMAX is making a comeback with Season 3. It is a full-auto Assault Rifle that combines a fast fire rate and high damage output, making it an exceptional pick for mid-range combat. It will also be available at launch and players can unlock it via the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Another blast from the past, the AMAX is making a comeback with Season 3. It is a full-auto Assault Rifle that combines a fast fire rate and high damage output, making it an exceptional pick for mid-range combat. It will also be available at launch and players can unlock it via the Season 3 Battle Pass. HDR: The iconic Sniper Rifle is back and will be available as a reward in the Season 3 Battle Pass. This bolt-action Sniper Rifle packs a punch and can one-shot enemies at long ranges. However, it does have a slow bullet velocity and players might need to equip a few attachments to counter it.

The iconic Sniper Rifle is back and will be available as a reward in the Season 3 Battle Pass. This bolt-action Sniper Rifle packs a punch and can one-shot enemies at long ranges. However, it does have a slow bullet velocity and players might need to equip a few attachments to counter it. Kali Sticks: Also a weapon from the OG Verdansk days, Kali Sticks are a set of Melee Weapons that can deal extremely high damage at close ranges. It's a two-hit kill but players need not worry as it can hit extremely fast, allowing for instant kills. This new Melee Weapon will be available at launch as an Event reward.

Also a weapon from the OG Verdansk days, Kali Sticks are a set of Melee Weapons that can deal extremely high damage at close ranges. It's a two-hit kill but players need not worry as it can hit extremely fast, allowing for instant kills. This new Melee Weapon will be available at launch as an Event reward. Ladra: It is an SMG and will arrive in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3 Reloaded as an Event reward. The Ladra is a full-auto submachine gun with an extremely fast fire rate, low recoil, and excellent range. However, the damage per bullet will be low. Fortunately, if users can land headshots, they can easily offset its lower base damage.

It is an SMG and will arrive in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3 Reloaded as an Event reward. The Ladra is a full-auto submachine gun with an extremely fast fire rate, low recoil, and excellent range. However, the damage per bullet will be low. Fortunately, if users can land headshots, they can easily offset its lower base damage. Nail Gun: Finally, the Nail Gun will arrive during the Season as an Event Reward. It belongs to the Special Weapon class and shoots 15 nails in the full-auto mode that can annihilate any targets with ease in close ranges.

Ad

Read more: BlackCell Battle Pass might finally be worth buying in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, here's why

All new attachments coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3

Four new attachments will be introduced to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3. These include the Monolithic Suppressor, SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion, C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags, and Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion.

Discussing all the new attachments in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3 (Image via Activision)

To learn more about these attachments in Season 3 make sure to read below:

Ad

Monolithic Suppressor: It will be available at launch as a Battle Pass reward and can be equipped with almost all the weapons that support Muzzle attachments except for the AS VAL. It increases the damage range while keeping players off the map.

It will be available at launch as a Battle Pass reward and can be equipped with almost all the weapons that support Muzzle attachments except for the AS VAL. It increases the damage range while keeping players off the map. SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion: Also available at launch and unlockable via the Battle Pass, this attachment essentially converts the SWAT 5.56 Marksman Rifle to the GRAU 5.56 from the original Warzone.

Also available at launch and unlockable via the Battle Pass, this attachment essentially converts the SWAT 5.56 Marksman Rifle to the GRAU 5.56 from the original Warzone. C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags: These allow for higher damage output with the C9 SMG. However, it comes at a cost. When equipped, the C9 will shoot slower and the rate of fire will be reduced. It can be unlocked as an Event reward during Season 3.

These allow for higher damage output with the C9 SMG. However, it comes at a cost. When equipped, the C9 will shoot slower and the rate of fire will be reduced. It can be unlocked as an Event reward during Season 3. Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion: It transforms the semi-auto Assault Rifle into a full-auto weapon that shoots explosive ammunition with splash damage. However, the bullet velocity is reduced along with the rate of fire. This attachment can be unlocked in Season 3 Reloaded as an Event reward.

Ad

So there you have it, these are all the new content that is coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 3. As stated earlier, although the focus this time around was Warzone with Verdansk returning, COD has ensured that fans of the Multiplayer mode do not feel left behind and this reflects well in all the new content the upcoming season is bringing to the table.

But these aren't all though. There is more content coming in the form of events, Operators, and more. We'll cover them in detail when the Black Ops 6 Season 3 update goes live on April 2, 2025.

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback