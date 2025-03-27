All changes in Warzone Verdansk map: Everything we know

On April 3, 2025, CoD fans will be able to return to the popular Warzone Verdansk map in all its original glory. While the developers have tried to ensure they remain faithful to the original 2020 version, a few changes are still inevitable. This is due to the improved technology and graphics of today, as well as newer in-game mechanics (like the Omnimovement that was introduced in Black Ops 6).

That said, this article will provide an overview of all the major changes you can expect to notice in the Warzone Verdansk map ahead of its official release.

Warzone Verdansk: All changes you may notice in the map

A COD POD episode was released on March 26, 2025, and it gave fans an overview of the Warzone Verdansk map in Black Ops 6. Furthermore, the official "Tour of Verdansk" blogpost published on the same day also shed some light on all the major changes in the map.

Both small and big changes have been made to some major points of interest in Verdansk. Let us begin with the Train Station.

Train Station

Train Station in Verdansk (Image via Activision)

The Train Station POI in Warzone Verdansk will have some closed-off areas. The Skybridges in the station will remain inaccessible for an unknown duration of time. However, they may open up after the mid-season update. Furthermore, the interior mezzanine level, stairs, and shopping mall will all be closed off until the mid-season update.

Verdansk Stadium

Stadium in Verdansk Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Verdansk Stadium returns with its rooftop closed off. This is how it was depicted when the map was first introduced in March 2020, even though, later on in the game, the rooftop was blown open.

For the current Warzone, the Verdansk Stadium will arrive with its interior sealed off. It is currently unknown how long it will remain closed off, but the hints in the official blog post suggest that it will be opened at some point. Players can expect this to happen after the mid-season update.

Promenade

Promenade in Verdansk gets a major change on the Tac-Map (Image via Activision)

The former East and West Promenade regions have been combined to form one single area. The Train Station bisects the two previously separate areas, and veterans may be able to identify the distinction between them even in the now-singular Promenade.

Therefore, the rural side of the Warzone Verdansk map will now appear in the same area as the fairgrounds and the popular Ferris Wheel.

Hills

Hills changes in Verdansk (Image via Activision)

According to the official COD Tour of Verdansk blog post, Hills is perhaps the region that has changed the most. There is a new stretch of a rocky beach in this area, along with shallow Kastovian Sea waters. Both these areas will be accessible to players and can be used to gain a tactical advantage.

The new stretch of land will be clearly visible on the tac-map for players to drop onto if they choose to do so.

Prison

The outskirts of Prison get new features (Image via Activision)

Minor changes have been made to the outskirts of Prison. Players can now explore the marshlands present right outside the towering complex, as new trenches have been added to the region. The exact nature and size of these new areas remain a mystery for fans to explore once the Warzone Verdansk map releases on April 3, 2025.

Those are all the major changes made to the Warzone Verdansk map in Black Ops 6. Players can also expect changes to movement in the game, as it will feel more akin to the original Warzone days.

Furthermore, new weapons, vehicles, and Operator skins are also set to make their appearance in the revamped Verdansk. Many of these features were popular in the original Verdansk days, such as the "Bertha" truck or the Kilo 141 Assault Rifle. Overall, the developers at Treyarch seem committed to staying true to the Verdansk released in March 2020.

