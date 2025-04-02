How to get Ray Gun Mark 2 in Shattered Veil: Black Ops 6 Zombies guide

The highly anticipated Shattered Veil map in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 is here, and it's packed with hidden Easter Eggs and exciting quests. The Ray Gun Mark 2 is a new and powerful Wonder Weapon that players can unlock by completing a unique and challenging quest on this new map. Interestingly enough, you don’t have to rely on the Mystery Box to get it. Instead, you can unlock it for free by solving a few puzzles.

On that note, here’s how to unlock the Ray Gun Mark 2 on the Shattered Veil map in BO6 Zombies.

How to access the Ray Gun MK 2 in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil map

You can unlock the Ray Gun Mark 2 in Black Ops 6 Zombies by completing a multi-step quest that involves solving some puzzles and defeating a special enemy. Below are the steps you must follow to get this weapon for free:

1) Get the Floppy Disc

Finding the Floppy Disk (Image via Activision || YouTube/dkdynamite)

To begin, you must obtain a Floppy Disc that drops from a purple-eyed zombie during a toxic zombie round, which usually happens at Round 10. Once you eliminate the purple-eyed zombie, you will see the Floppy Disc dropped on the ground.

2) Use the Fax Machine

Using the Fax Machine (Image via Activision || YouTube/dkdynamite)

Take the Floppy Disc to the Fax Machine located upstairs. Interact with the machine, and it will print a word that you must remember, as it is essential for solving the upcoming puzzle as well. The word might be different for everyone, but in most cases, it would be "WORM".

3) Solve the letter puzzle in the Nursery

Solving the puzzle at the Nursery (Image via Activision || YouTube/dkdynamite)

Now, go to the Nursery and find a chalkboard where some letters are grouped together. Each letter belongs to a set, and the number of letters in that set tells you the specific digit of your four-digit code. Let's take "WORM" as an example:

W belongs to a group of 9 letters: 9

O belongs to a group of 3 letters: 3

R belongs to a group of 7 letters: 7

M is in the same 7-letter group: 7

Thus, the code in this scenario would be 9377, but it could vary each match.

4) Enter the code in the S.A.M Room

Entering the code and killing the Doppelgeist (Image via Activision || YouTube/dkdynamite)

After obtaining your four-digit code, head to the underground lab and locate the room that belongs to S.A.M., the large entity we encountered while finding the Pack-A-Punch Machine. Go into the deeper tunnels and find a locked door that has a trapped HVT Doppelgeist. Input your code, release the Doppelgeist, and defeat it to get its severed arm.

5) Retrieve the gun from the Armory

Ray Gun MK 2 in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision || YouTube/dkdynamite)

Pick up the severed arm and proceed to the Armory in the tunnels. There, you will find a glass case housing the Ray Gun MK 2. Place the severed arm in the slot next to it and claim the weapon.

You now know how to unlock the Ray Gun Mark 2 on the Shattered Veil map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Do note that this is the base model, and unlocking its variants requires elemental crafting steps.

