How to activate Microwave Trap in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Black Ops 6 Zombies Microwave Trap is the perfect solution if you're searching for a quick and efficient approach to eliminate a large number of zombies without wasting valuable ammo. High-intensity microwaves are used in this environmental trap to destroy zombies, causing them to overheat and explode in a matter of seconds.

For just 750 Essence, you can turn the tide of battle by luring a horde of undead into its deadly field and flipping the switch. Whether you're running low on ammo or need a quick escape, this trap can wipe out entire waves of zombies in an instant.

But before you can start frying the undead, you’ll need to know where to find the trap, how to activate it, and the best strategies to use it effectively. This guide explains all you need to know.

How to use the Microwave Trap in Black Ops 6 Zombies

A stationary environmental weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies, the Microwave Trap fries zombies alive with its lethal microwave energy pulses. Activate it for merely 750 Essence, and when the undead pass through its blast zone, you will see them break apart.

This trap is different from others that use fire or electricity since it actually cooks zombies from the inside out. You can eliminate an entire horde with a single activation if you time it correctly. The outcome is severe.

However, the trap has a cooldown, so you can't just spam it. Use it with caution, especially in small areas where many zombies gather.

The Microwave Trap is typically found near power plants, at Pack-a-Punch locations, in underground labs, and in congested areas where zombies cluster.

Seek out control panels located on the wall and include electrical cables or flashing caution lights that lead to the trap. While investigating, look for signs or indicators as each map has various trap sites.

Activating the Microwave Trap in Black Ops 6 Zombies is easy, but to make the most of it, you’ll need to set it up properly. Here’s what to do:

Locate the trap’s control pane l: Look for a wall-mounted control panel near the trap. It usually has flashing hazard lights or some kind of electrical wiring leading to the trap itself. If the panel isn’t working, check if the power is turned on for the map.

l: Look for a wall-mounted control panel near the trap. It usually has flashing hazard lights or some kind of electrical wiring leading to the trap itself. If the panel isn’t working, check if the power is turned on for the map. Gather a horde of zombies : You should bring a substantial number of zombies to the location before setting off the trap. Running in nearby circles (training) while allowing the zombies to pile up behind you is an excellent strategy to do this.

: You should bring a substantial number of zombies to the location before setting off the trap. Running in nearby circles (training) while allowing the zombies to pile up behind you is an excellent strategy to do this. Pay 750 Essence to activate: Once you have a nice cluster of zombies following you, go to the trap’s panel and press the interact button. You’ll be prompted to spend 750 Essence, and once you confirm this, the trap will immediately activate.

Once you have a nice cluster of zombies following you, go to the trap’s panel and press the interact button. You’ll be prompted to spend 750 Essence, and once you confirm this, the trap will immediately activate. Watch the zombies fry: Microwave waves will travel through the area as soon as the trap activates, and any zombies caught within the blast radius will begin to cook from the inside out. They'll catch fire and blow up in a matter of seconds.

Microwave waves will travel through the area as soon as the trap activates, and any zombies caught within the blast radius will begin to cook from the inside out. They'll catch fire and blow up in a matter of seconds. Wait for cooldown: After the trap has completed its task, it will enter a cooldown period, so you will need to wait before deploying it again. Make sure you have a backup plan in case you encounter a challenging circumstance while you wait for the trap to reset.

Simply lead the zombies into the trap, turn on the switch, and watch them fry if you find yourself surrounded. It's a simple, efficient, and ruthless method of controlling the undead in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

So, next time you're low on ammo and need a quick way out, don't forget to use the Microwave Trap, as it might just save your life!

