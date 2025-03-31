Call of Duty fans can now grab a free Verdansk Calling Card code in Warzone and Black Ops 6. With Verdansk's return to the franchise just around the corner, Call of Duty's marketing efforts are in full swing. Recently, a massive Care Package was placed in London, with a QR code pasted on the box. Upon scanning this code, users are rewarded with a free Verdansk Calling Card.

The Care Package also showcased some interesting stats for the local players. For instance, one stat read that COD players in London traveled over 1.3 billion kilometers in Verdansk, which is approximately 40 million times as long as the river Thames. Regardless, the box is huge and has caught the eyes of many.

But if you aren't from London and still want a free Verdansk Calling Card code in Warzone and Black Ops 6, fret not, as this article will explain how you can do the same.

How to claim free Verdansk Calling Card code in Warzone and Black Ops 6

To claim a free Verdansk Calling Card code in Warzone and Black Ops 6, follow all the steps mentioned below:

First, head over to the following link: callofduty.com/redeem.

Once the page has loaded, make sure to log in with your current Call of Duty account credentials.

Then, paste the following code in the redemption textbox: KYHPCVYSNP6HY

Finally, click on "Redeem".

Guide to claiming free Verdansk Calling Card code in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

That's it. If the redemption process is successful, you'll unlock the "Verdansk is Back" Calling Card and one 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token for use in the games.

Do note that if your game was running when you claimed these rewards, a restart might be required for the items to show up in-game. In some cases, it may take up to 24 hours for the items to appear.

That said, if you are facing a timeout error when claiming, don't worry. Just wait for 10 seconds and click on "Redeem" again. At the time of writing, we don't know how long the free Verdansk Calling Card code in Warzone and Black Ops 6 will remain valid, so it is advised to redeem them at the earliest.

That covers everything that you need to know about grabbing a free Verdansk Calling Card code in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

