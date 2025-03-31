Call of Duty releases official Verdansk trailer in Warzone

Call of Duty has finally released the official Verdansk trailer in Warzone. The video contains in-game footage showcasing various elements of the upcoming map. Tuned to Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, the trailer captures the essence of the OG Verdansk experience, bringing fans action-packed clips filled with moments certain to hype the players up.

Read on to learn more about the official Verdansk trailer in Warzone and its release date.

Official Verdansk trailer for Warzone has been revealed

The official Verdansk trailer for Warzone is finally here, highlighting numerous aspects of the upcoming map. The trailer is not just a glimpse but encompasses the true essence of the original experience. The 2-minute-54-second long trailer takes fans across various POIs of the map, including the outskirts of the Stadium, the Atlas Superstore, the Prison, and more.

The trailer shows all the "crazy" fun in a cinematic way. It features action on foot, the inclusion of Omnimovement on the map, vehicular warfare, the return of the Gas Mask animation, and more. On top of that, the trailer has finally confirmed that up to 150 players can play on the battle royale map, just like the original.

There were certainly a few over-the-top moments, but this is Call of Duty, and this is to be expected. Regardless, the trailer is certainly well-made and will appeal to most of the OG players of the shooter.

For those wondering, Verdansk officially releases in Warzone in Season 3, which is scheduled to go live on April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT.

