Call of Duty releases official Verdansk trailer in Warzone

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Mar 31, 2025 13:58 GMT
Verdansk official trailer for Warzone has been released (Image via Activision)
Verdansk official trailer for Warzone has been released (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty has finally released the official Verdansk trailer in Warzone. The video contains in-game footage showcasing various elements of the upcoming map. Tuned to Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, the trailer captures the essence of the OG Verdansk experience, bringing fans action-packed clips filled with moments certain to hype the players up.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the official Verdansk trailer in Warzone and its release date.

Official Verdansk trailer for Warzone has been revealed

The official Verdansk trailer for Warzone is finally here, highlighting numerous aspects of the upcoming map. The trailer is not just a glimpse but encompasses the true essence of the original experience. The 2-minute-54-second long trailer takes fans across various POIs of the map, including the outskirts of the Stadium, the Atlas Superstore, the Prison, and more.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Also read: Call of Duty gives a major update on Anti-cheat, 228,000 accounts got banned since Black Ops 6 launch

The trailer shows all the "crazy" fun in a cinematic way. It features action on foot, the inclusion of Omnimovement on the map, vehicular warfare, the return of the Gas Mask animation, and more. On top of that, the trailer has finally confirmed that up to 150 players can play on the battle royale map, just like the original.

Ad

There were certainly a few over-the-top moments, but this is Call of Duty, and this is to be expected. Regardless, the trailer is certainly well-made and will appeal to most of the OG players of the shooter.

For those wondering, Verdansk officially releases in Warzone in Season 3, which is scheduled to go live on April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT.

Read more: Call of Duty has acknowledged Shadowbans in Warzone and Black Ops 6 for the first time, and here's what you need to know

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी