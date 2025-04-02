Black Ops 6 Season 3 patch notes: Shattered Veil Zombies map, 3 new multiplayer maps, modes and more

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is here, bringing a fresh wave of content across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. The latest update introduces new maps, game modes, weapons, and a brand-new Zombies experience to keep the action intense. Fans of the franchise will also be excited to see the return of Verdansk in Warzone, making this one of the biggest updates yet.

Here’s everything included in the Black Ops 6 Season 3 patch notes.

Black Ops 6 Season 3 patch notes

Here is everything that is new in the Black Ops 6 Season 3 update:

New Multiplayer maps

Firing Range (6v6) - Firing Range makes its glorious return in Black Ops 6 in a faithful remaster of the fan-favorite map. Watch for crossfire down the long center Road as Operators fight for control of the vantage points in the Tower and the upper levels of the Shoot House and Garage. Shooting targets move back and forth on their tracks behind the Office and several other spots, adding a useful diversion while preparing for the next fight. Avoid the center chaos by branching off to the Dirt Road, keeping your guard up against ambush as you pass the Storage unit along the way.

Barrage (6v6) - Revisit 1968 Vietnam as you follow Hudson's clues surrounding one Summit Watch at the front lines of battle. The trees have been cleared and the landscape flattened to make room for this base housing an artillery battery in active combat. The area has taken hits with large chunks blown off buildings, including the Command Center and Barracks, the damage opening new pathways through the map.

Nomad (6v6, 2v2) - The Pantheon moles were in Afghanistan, too, when Woods fought there in 1986. Fight in the ruins of a fortified settlement commandeered for the ensuing battle, a parked missile carrier facing out over the valley where a convoy lies in ruins on the narrow road leading up to the map.

New Multiplayer modes

Sharpshooter

Flex your skills in this classic Black Ops free for all party mode where every Operator is assigned the same Loadout which changes every 45 seconds. Each cycle introduces a new Primary and Secondary Weapon from scoped Sniper Rifles to akimbo Pistols, plus a new Dedicated Melee weapon and Tactical and Lethal Equipment.

Use everything at your disposal to eliminate enemies while unlocking bonus abilities for going on a streak:

1st Elimination: Increased movement speed.

2nd Elimination: Increased reload speed.

3rd Elimination: Increased sprint recovery speed.

4th Elimination: Increased ADS speed.

5th Elimination: Earn double score for eliminating enemies.

Keep the streak going to unlock double score and make a run for the top three. When you’re taken out, respawn and build up those bonuses again. A short countdown precedes each weapon swap. Adapt and win.

Demolition

Alternate between attacking and defending two bomb sites. The attacking team must destroy both bomb sites to win the round, gaining a time bonus after detonating the first site. All attacking Operators spawn with a bomb, and respawns are active for both teams throughout the match.

Defense is all about running down the clock. Defuse planted bombs right away, as the match timer pauses whenever a bomb site is in active countdown. If one of the sites is destroyed, regroup and throw everything you have into defending the last one.

New Weapons

Kilo 141 - Assault Rifle (Call of Duty: Warzone Login Reward)

CR-56 - Assault Rifle (Battle Pass)

HDR - Sniper Rifle (Battle Pass)

Kali Sticks - Melee (Event Reward)

Nail Gun - Special (In-Season)

New Attachments

Monolithic Suppressor (Battle Pass)

SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion (Battle Pass)

C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags (In-Season)

New Multiplayer Perks

Close Shave - Enforcer (Event Reward) - Automatically use your Dedicated Melee attack when you perform a weapon butt attack. Simply tap the Melee button to attack. Like the old days!

New Scorestreak

Death Machine (In-Season)

Heavy minigun with a fast fire rate, high penetration, and a large ammunition capacity.

Wield the infamous Death Machine, a powerful weapon with a single large magazine that fires high-impact rounds at a blistering rate of fire. Score earned while using the Death Machine contributes to your current Scorestreak progress, making this a great tool for bumping up to the next streak.

New Zombies Map: Shattered Veil

With the Sentinel Artifact in hand, the crew heads to the remote wooded hills above Liberty Falls to meet with S.A.M. at an old mansion in the forest, which has been retrofitted to [[REDACTED]]. Only with the aid of S.A.M.’s synthetic mind can the team hope to unlock the ancient artifact’s mysteries and bring back Agent Maxis. What could possibly go wrong?

New Zombies Perk-A-Cola

Double Tap

The classic rapid-fire Perk returns for the first time in nearly a decade, dramatically increasing your weapon’s fire rate to chew through enemy hordes in record time. Research the iconic Perk for powerful enhancements like an even faster fire rate and the chance to inflict double damage.

Double Tap is available in Shattered Veil along with the other previously accessible Zombies Perks. Note that some of these Perk-a-Colas are only available via the Der Wunderfizz machine.

Double Tap is available on The Tomb, Citadelle des Morts, Liberty Falls, and Terminus maps via the Der Wunderfizz machine.

Double Tap Augments

Major

Double Jeopardy - Normal zombies at low health have a chance to die immediately when shot.

Double Impact - Double hits on the same target in quick succession deal more damage.

Double Standard - All non-critical shots do double damage. Only applies to normal bullet weapons.

Minor

Double Time - Increases fire rate bonus.

Double or Nothing - Weapons have a chance to do double damage but also have a chance to do zero damage.

Double Play - Killing two enemies in quick succession has a chance to return two rounds to your magazine. Only applies to normal bullet weapons.

New Zombies Wonder Weapon

Ray Gun Mark II - Drop multiple zombies at once with the upgraded and modestly unstable Ray Gun Mark II. Recovered from the Dark Aether by Project Janus, this powerful laser armament delivers three-round bursts of energy, can be Pack-a-Punched, and doubles as a bludgeoning instrument if you’re running low on ammunition.

Ray Gun Mark II - Drop multiple zombies at once with the upgraded and modestly unstable Ray Gun Mark II. Recovered from the Dark Aether by Project Janus, this powerful laser armament delivers three-round bursts of energy, can be Pack-a-Punched, and doubles as a bludgeoning instrument if you're running low on ammunition.

Wunderwaffe DG-2 - Capable of striking down hordes with chain-lightning blasts, this has the bonus effect of stunning crowds of zombies, usually resulting in additional, and eventually terminal damage.

New Zombies Enemies

Elder Disciple

Strange, floating apparitions have been seen flitting about the sprawling gardens and rambling mansion estate. Known to some as Elder Disciples, these powerful enemies likely spell trouble for the crew.

Elder Disciples gain strength as they empower the zombies around them while summoning more undead to join the battle. Using their dark magic, these fetid, floating carcasses can force their allies to evolve more quickly, allowing a lowly zombie to rapidly transform into a Doppelghast or some other sinister form.

Eliminate the Elder Disciple before their forces grow too powerful, keeping it at a distance to avoid the scream it lets loose against players who draw too close. The deadly enemy grows more agitated as it takes damage, so try to get the job done fast.

Toxic Zombies

As a sickly yellow fog descends across the mansion, expect the inhabitants to take on an even-more revolting pallor. Easily identifiable due to their greenish hue and more skeletal exterior, Toxic Zombies seem to have lost all but their base perambulatory functions and seem intent on sprinting toward their prey before exploding, leaving a damaging pool of acid in their wake. Listen for their telltale shriek and get the jump on them before they can close the distance.

New GobbleGums

Tactical Diffusion (Rare) - Disables the next Nuke Power-Up explosion you activate and gives everyone 2,000 Essence instead.

Support Group (Legendary) - Gobble up this tasty GobbleGum to acquire the ARC-XD, Mangler Cannon, Sentry Gun and Mutant Injection Support items.

Die Pitched (Whimsical) - Zombies have high-pitched voices. Lasts three minutes.

New Features

Camo Hub - The Camo HUB is planned to be added shortly after launch to provide players with a wealth of Camo information and assist all in their quest for Dark Matter and Nebula. Available via the Barracks > Challenges Menu, the Camo HUB gives players all the Camo information they need in a single location

New Operators

R0-Z3 (BlackCell, Crimson One, Launch) - R0-Z3 returns to claim her status as a top BlackCell operative working in Verdansk. You know the drill. No witnesses.

Hudson (Battle Pass, Rogue Black Ops, Launch) - Special Agent Jason Hudson, CIA operative, handler to Alex Mason, and KIA during Operation False Profit.

Mace (Battle Pass, Crimson One, Launch) - The Special Forces Army Ranger turned PMC returns, ready to inflict serious damage on anyone who thinks they can best him in Verdansk.

John Black Ops (Event Reward for Black Ops 6 owners, In-Season) - A mysterious Operator clad in a gray jumpsuit, sporting tactical goggles and a helmet. Anonymous. Unassuming. Deadly.

New Events

Black Ops Tribute (In-Season)

Don’t miss out on this legendary tribute to Black Ops in an event stuffed with rewards that honor the history of the series.

Earn XP in any mode to progress the Event and earn Black Ops-themed rewards. Black Ops 6 owners will receive additional rewards only available to use in Black Ops 6.

Earn cosmetic content and functional equipment, including the Nail Gun (Special Weapon), C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags (Attachment), Thermite (Lethal in Call of Duty: Warzone), Death Machine (Scorestreak in MP/Support in Zombies), Close Shave (MP Perk), an Emote, GobbleGums, and the fan-requested Operator, “John Black Ops”.

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat

This season, the focus remains on our commitment to taking down cheat makers, banning bad actors, and ensuring a great player experience. Our roadmap for anti-cheat extends beyond this season, but in the latest Progress Report, we’ll focus on recent results and security-focused updates coming in Season 03.

Console Cross-Play Settings

In Season 03, we're giving console players more granular options by separating the MP Ranked Play and Call of Duty: Warzone Ranked Play settings and adding a new Multiplayer-only setting for Quickplay, Featured, and Party Games matches.

Here are additional details on how these settings interact with party members who are on different platforms:

Players in a party who all belong to the same console platform will matchmake with the party leader’s preferred cross-play settings.

Players who have selected "Cross-Play Off" and create a mixed platform party that includes a different console platform will have their cross-play settings temporarily adjusted to "Cross-Play On (Consoles Only)" to enable matchmaking. This temporary adjustment enables matchmaking for the duration of the mixed platform party, and disbanding this party will result in preferred matchmaking settings being restored.

Players who have selected "Cross-Play Off" and create a mixed platform party with a PC player will have their cross-play settings temporarily adjusted to "Cross-Play On." This enables matchmaking for the duration of the mixed platform party, and disbanding this party will result in preferred matchmaking settings being restored.

Reminder: Adjusting Cross-Play settings may negatively impact matchmaking queue times.

UI/UX

Pre-Loading Shaders Improvements - Improved menu framerate stability while compiling shaders.

The Pre-Loading Shaders warning has been split per game mode.

Significantly reduced the time required to compile shaders before launching a match.

A new menu widget was added in the lobby to indicate the progress of Pre-Loading Shaders to let you know when you are ready to play!

PC Benchmark - ICYMI:

The PC Benchmark remains a useful tool to optimize your gaming experience. Located in the Graphics Settings menu of Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, it simulates a multiplayer match to help you fine-tune your graphics for optimal performance and higher frame rates.

Global

Entering Prestige will no longer reset Operator, Calling Card, Emote, Spray, or Gobblegum customization.

Addressed an issue where Finishing Move audio would continue to play after scrolling to a new tier in the Battle Pass.

Challenges

BlackCell - BlackCell Daily Challenge

BlackCell Daily Challenge BlackCell owners can now complete an additional Daily Challenge in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone for an added 7,500 XP each. The BlackCell Daily Challenge counts toward the 3 challenges needed to earn the Daily Challenge Bonus XP.

Weapons

Almost every attachment that modifies the core behavior of a weapon is receiving an improvement to help with its viability in the meta.

Semi-auto weapons are another broad target for buffs in this patch. The changes aim to make these weapons more accessible and competitive, as well as create more distinct gameplay feel between the faster semi-auto primaries.

As a last top-level note, the Season 3 patch includes adjustments to the Jackal PDW.

Shotguns

All three shotguns have improvements to their alternate ammo types: Dragon’s Breath and Slug Rounds. Dragon’s Breath now has slightly higher damage over time, as well as longer range. Pellet damage is also being improved at various ranges. The goal is to make Dragon’s Breath a longer-range alternative that still retains a classic shotgun feel.

Slug Rounds are getting significant buffs, with the goal of giving each shotgun a unique alternate playstyle. The Marine SP Slugs have a massive range improvement, which, paired with better headshot damage, turn it into a high-risk, high-reward precision weapon. The ASG-89 Slugs have much higher damage, converting it into a mid-range semi-auto slugger. Finally, the Maelstrom Slugs have higher damage and ranges that make it akin to a slow-fire rifle.

Marksman Rifles

Semi-auto Marksman Rifles are getting buffs to help them contend with the other weapon classes. Rate of Fire is the main tool here, as that improves TTK and makes missed shots more forgiving.

Movement Updates

Increased crouch to stand speeds by 15%.

Increased crouch to stand speeds while ADS by 39%.

Increased directional sprint animation blend speeds for improved fluidity.

General Playlist Updates

Season 03 Moshpit

Play respawn modes on the newest Season 03 maps: Barrage, Nomad, and Firing Range.

Firing Range 24/7

Moshpit of respawn modes on Firing Range.

Party Games

Added Party Games option in Featured Playlists with options to play Infected, Gun Game, Prop Hunt, or Gunfight.

Any additional Party Games will be added to this menu in the future.

Gunfight

Moved to the Party Games menu going forward.

Spawns

Addressed an issue where players could spawn at active Shock Charge placements.

Perks

Close Shave (Launch Window) - Automatically use your Dedicated Melee attack when you perform a weapon butt attack. Simply tap the Melee button to attack. Like the old days!

Dispatcher - Increased the score bonus for Interceptors from 100 to 125.

Scorestreaks

Death Machine (Launch Window) - Heavy minigun with a fast fire rate, high penetration, and a large ammunition capacity.

Interceptors - Reduced score cost from 1150 to 1025.

War Machine - Reduced score cost from 1300 to 1150.

Movement Updates

Reduced slide in max speed scale from 1.6 to 1.55.

Reduced slide max time from .7 to .65.

Ranked Play

Ranked Play continues in Season 03 with new rewards to claim and new Competitive Integrity systems to keep Ranked Play fair for all competitors.

New Ranked Play Systems

Retroactive SR Adjustments - To help reverse the impact cheaters have on the Ranked Play SR system, retroactive SR adjustments will be made starting in Season 03.

To help reverse the impact cheaters have on the Ranked Play SR system, retroactive SR adjustments will be made starting in Season 03. When a Ranked Play cheater is banned, anyone they've recently beaten will receive an SR refund for those matches.

Players whom we detect playing with cheaters may have SR for those wins taken away.

Rejoin Matches in Progress (In-Season) - Starting later in Season 03, players will be able to rejoin Ranked matches if they disconnect.

Starting later in Season 03, players will be able to rejoin Ranked matches if they disconnect. Players will have five minutes to rejoin the match in progress and avoid quit penalties and suspensions.

Teammates will receive a reduced SR Loss if a matchmade teammate rejoins and they lose the match.

Season 03 Rank Setback

Competitors who are continuing their conquest in Ranked Play from Season 02 will notice that their accounts may have been set back, as outlined in previous notes.

Every new Season, your Rank may be rolled back based on where you ended the previous season, as follows:

Bronze or Silver Rank players are not impacted by the Seasonal setback and will be able to pick up where they ended Season 02 with no SR deduction.

Gold or Platinum Rank players will start Season 03 in Tier I of Gold or Platinum, respectively.

Diamond Rank and above players will start the Season 03 at Diamond I.

Demotion Protection

Demotion Protection will be active for everyone’s first 3 Ranked Play losses in Season 03, and players can expect 1 free loss per day via Daily Loss Forgiveness like in Season 02.

Updated Ranked Play Unlock Requirements

Competitors that are returning after an extended period of inactivity may need to Win 10 Matches to requalify for Ranked Play in Season 03.

New Ranked Play competitors will need to win 50 match-made multiplayer matches like in previous seasons.

Challenges

“Hard and Fast” Prestige Master Challenge: The description now mentions the Fast Hands Perk, which also needs to be equipped to progress the Challenge.

UI

Updated the Quartermaster, Hunter's Instinct, and Slipstream Perk descriptions to be clearer.

Addressed an issue where the Scoreboard would be blank when opening it at the end of a round or match.

Addressed an issue where Forward Intel Perk would produce inconsistent minimap zoom functionality.

Added a timer to the Winner's Circle that counts down the delay before Emotes can be performed. An Emote triggered during the countdown will automatically play as soon as the timer ends.

Addressed a Private Match issue where Game Setup was unresponsive after queuing for Gun Game.

Addressed an issue where the winning map would be displayed as vetoed after the Veto Vote concludes in Ranked Play.

Updated the SR Protection string in the Ranked Play lobby to be more descriptive.

Zombies

Maps

Shattered Veil (NEW)

New map available in Season 03. Main Quest goes live at 9 am PT on April 2, 2025.

Liberty Falls

Directed Mode - Addressed an issue that prevented the Round Cap from updating properly during the Liberty Falls Pack-a-Punch quest.

The Tomb

Addressed an issue where rarely the monocle wouldn't spawn at the Shock Mimic’s location when killed for the Wonder Weapon Quest.

Addressed an issue where zombies could damage Staff of Ice from behind the Plinth.

Addressed an issue where some zombies could appear jittery when attacking the Staff of Ice.

Addressed an issue that caused black smoke to come out of a playable character on death.

Addressed an issue where the Max Ammo after a special round would spawn far away from the player if they were in the Roma Mausoleum.

Addressed an issue where sections of the barrier denoting the Vermin Trial zone were not always present.

Modes

Team Cranked (Launch Window)

Rules - The Cranked Timer starts when the first enemy is eliminated. The timer is shared across the whole team, and any kill from any team member fills it.

The Cranked Timer starts when the first enemy is eliminated. The timer is shared across the whole team, and any kill from any team member fills it. The timer starts at 30 seconds. Each enemy eliminated replenishes the timer to its current maximum, and every round survived causes the maximum timer to be reduced by 1 second.

Essence earned by eliminating zombies is increased compared to Standard/Directed Mode

The Time Stopper Field Upgrade replaces your loadout’s Field Upgrade.

Main Quests and Easter Eggs are enabled.

Abilities

Time Stopper: Temporarily pause the Cranked timer for all teammates. All Operators begin the match with the Time Stopper Field Upgrade equipped.

Time Extended: Grab this rare power-up to fill the Cranked timer and add a small amount to the maximum time allowed.

Rewards (Survive past Round 50)

A custom selection of six GobbleGums per map.

Each contains one high-rarity GobbleGum and five GobbleGums of other rarities.

15,000 XP per map, for a total of 75,000 XP across all maps.

Perk-A-Colas

Double Tap (New)

The classic rapid-fire Perk returns for the first time in nearly a decade, dramatically increasing your weapon’s fire rate to chew through enemy hordes in record time. Research the iconic Perk for powerful enhancements like an even faster fire rate and the chance to inflict double damage.

Double Tap is available in Shattered Veil along with the other previously accessible Zombies Perks. Note that some of these Perk-a-Colas are only available via the Der Wunderfizz machine.

Double Tap is available on The Tomb, Citadelle des Morts, Liberty Falls and Terminus maps via the Der Wunderfizz machine.

Double Tap Augments

Major

Double Jeopardy

Normal zombies at low health have a chance to die immediately when shot.

Double Impact

Double hits on the same target in quick succession deal more damage.

Double Standard

All non-critical shots do double damage. Only applies to normal bullet weapons.

Minor

Double Time

Increases fire rate bonus.

Double or Nothing

Weapons have a chance to do double damage but also have a chance to do zero damage.

Double Play

Killing two enemies in quick succession has a chance to return two rounds to your magazine. Only applies to normal bullet weapons.

Graphics

Addressed an issue when using the Time Out GobbleGum while a white flash occurs could leave the screen white.

Addressed an issue with visuals during the Gold Armor Side Quest on The Tomb.

Addressed an issue where the Ray Gun would be misaligned with players' hands when in 3rd-person prone supine.

Addressed an issue where the Pack-a-Punch camo for the “Donatello’s Bo Staff” Blueprint would not cover the entire weapon.

Addressed an issue that caused the “Fire Eater” Beamsmasher Blueprint to not be visible at short distances.

Addressed an issue where some white flashes could be seen during the Terminus Boat Race Side Quest.

Audio

Addressed an issue where no sound effects played when interacting with the bottom row of keys on the Keypad in Terminus.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

