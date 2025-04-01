Every bug fix in Warzone Season 3 update

The Warzone Season 3 patch notes are live, revealing a significant number of changes, including various game-balancing adjustments, such as bug fixes, weapon adjustments, and more. For instance, players were experiencing a bug where mantling over care packages resulted in elimination and issues preventing them from creating new loadouts. These frustrating bugs have now been resolved for a smoother experience.
Ad
This article covers all the bug fixes coming to Warzone in Season 3.
Warzone Season 3: All bug fixes
Here is the list of all the bug fixes as mentioned in the Warzone Season 3 patch notes:
Ad
- Fixed an issue that caused the Death Recap Widget to register bleed damage while in last stand.
- Fixed an issue where Bomb Squad incorrectly allowed fuse resets; this functionality is exclusive to Reflexes.
- Fixed an issue causing players to be eliminated when mantling onto care packages.
- Fixed an issue where players were eliminated upon interacting with the Most Wanted reward crate.
- Fixed an issue causing a UI error preventing players from creating new loadouts.
- Fixed an issue causing a Dev Error when opening the Armor Challenge menu.
- Fixed an issue causing a Dev Error when exiting private matches.
- Fixed an issue where the Corvus Masterkey Underbarrel occasionally caused instant downs at any range.
- Fixed an issue preventing the Quartermaster Suppressor from unlocking properly.
- Fixed an issue causing certain equipment to duplicate upon redeployment.
- Fixed an issue where players would teleport across the map when using an ascender in the pre-game lobby.
- Fixed an issue with the incorrect display of full ATVI IDs.
- Fixed an issue where players lost control after Jailbreak revivals.
- Fixed an issue with the gas mask overlay not aligning properly with screen boundaries.
- Fixed an issue preventing restocking of Gulag lethals and tacticals from ammo caches or munitions boxes.
- Fixed an issue allowing infinite submissions of Biometrics Keycards.
- Fixed an issue causing loss of player control when interacting with a loadout after redeploying from the Gulag.
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect cash displays for spectating players.
- Fixed an issue causing loss of field upgrade deployment ability after using a loadout.
- Fixed an issue with MW2 and MW3 camo descriptions not clearly stating weapon-level requirements.
- Fixed an issue preventing immediate weapon fire after cutting a parachute without re-pressing the fire button.
- Fixed an issue causing obituary messages to overlap with the squad widget in the HUD.
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect elimination crediting to uninvolved players.
- Fixed an issue with contract icons incorrectly displaying elevation information.
- Fixed an issue where Bunker Buster gas damage bypassed gas masks if equipped within the gas.
- Fixed numerous legacy weapon descriptions and statistics.
- Fixed an issue preventing MW2 and MW3 weapons from appearing correctly in the loot feed.
Ad
Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 release countdown: Start time for all regions
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- Black Ops 6 Ranked Play to get some much-needed changes in Season 3, here's what you should know
- Area 99 Nuke Testing Easter Egg has been completed in Warzone, here's how to do it
- GRAU is returning in WZ Season 3 but it's not the weapon
- Free Verdansk Calling Card code in Warzone and Black Ops 6
- Warzone Season 3 patch notes: Verdansk returns, Floating Loots, new movement, and more
Edited by Adarsh J Kumar