Every bug fix in Warzone Season 3 update

The Warzone Season 3 patch notes are live, revealing a significant number of changes, including various game-balancing adjustments, such as bug fixes, weapon adjustments, and more. For instance, players were experiencing a bug where mantling over care packages resulted in elimination and issues preventing them from creating new loadouts. These frustrating bugs have now been resolved for a smoother experience.

This article covers all the bug fixes coming to Warzone in Season 3.

Warzone Season 3: All bug fixes

Here is the list of all the bug fixes as mentioned in the Warzone Season 3 patch notes:

Fixed an issue that caused the Death Recap Widget to register bleed damage while in last stand.

Fixed an issue where Bomb Squad incorrectly allowed fuse resets; this functionality is exclusive to Reflexes.

Fixed an issue causing players to be eliminated when mantling onto care packages.

Fixed an issue where players were eliminated upon interacting with the Most Wanted reward crate.

Fixed an issue causing a UI error preventing players from creating new loadouts.

Fixed an issue causing a Dev Error when opening the Armor Challenge menu.

Fixed an issue causing a Dev Error when exiting private matches.

Fixed an issue where the Corvus Masterkey Underbarrel occasionally caused instant downs at any range.

Fixed an issue preventing the Quartermaster Suppressor from unlocking properly.

Fixed an issue causing certain equipment to duplicate upon redeployment.

Fixed an issue where players would teleport across the map when using an ascender in the pre-game lobby.

Fixed an issue with the incorrect display of full ATVI IDs.

Fixed an issue where players lost control after Jailbreak revivals.

Fixed an issue with the gas mask overlay not aligning properly with screen boundaries.

Fixed an issue preventing restocking of Gulag lethals and tacticals from ammo caches or munitions boxes.

Fixed an issue allowing infinite submissions of Biometrics Keycards.

Fixed an issue causing loss of player control when interacting with a loadout after redeploying from the Gulag.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect cash displays for spectating players.

Fixed an issue causing loss of field upgrade deployment ability after using a loadout.

Fixed an issue with MW2 and MW3 camo descriptions not clearly stating weapon-level requirements.

Fixed an issue preventing immediate weapon fire after cutting a parachute without re-pressing the fire button.

Fixed an issue causing obituary messages to overlap with the squad widget in the HUD.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect elimination crediting to uninvolved players.

Fixed an issue with contract icons incorrectly displaying elevation information.

Fixed an issue where Bunker Buster gas damage bypassed gas masks if equipped within the gas.

Fixed numerous legacy weapon descriptions and statistics.

Fixed an issue preventing MW2 and MW3 weapons from appearing correctly in the loot feed.

