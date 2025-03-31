Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 is set to go live on April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT. This season will be significant, introducing a wealth of new content across all major titles. Most notably, Warzone sees the return of Verdansk, thrilling fans, while BO6 Zombies players can look forward to a new map that continues the storyline.
These highlights are just a glimpse of what Season 3 has to offer, and expectations are high. This article provides an accurate countdown to the release of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3.
Countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 update
As mentioned earlier, Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 is set to launch on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT. The update will roll out simultaneously across all regions and platforms.
The countdown timer below tracks the release, ensuring you're ready to jump into the new content as soon as it goes live.
Also read — Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 pre-load details: Everything you need to know
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 release date and time across all regions
Here's the list of all release dates and times for WZ and BO6 Season 3 across different regions:
Also read — What to expect from Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 update
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 content overview
General Content (BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, Warzone)
New weapons
- Kilo 141 (Launch)
- CR-56 AMAX (Launch)
- HDR (Launch)
- Kali Sticks (Launch)
- Ladre (Mid-Season)
- Nail Gun (In-Season)
New attachments
- Monolithic Suppressor (Launch)
- SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion (Launch)
- C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags (In-Season)
- Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion (Mid-Season)
Black Ops 6 Multiplayer
New maps
- Barrage (Launch)
- Nomad (Launch)
- Firing Range (Launch)
- Haven (Mid-Season)
- Signal (Mid-Season)
New modes
- Sharpshooter (Launch)
- Demolition (Launch Window)
New perks
- Close Shave (Launch, Event Reward)
- Vendetta (Mid-Season, Event Reward)
New scorestreak
- Death Machine (Event Reward)
Black Ops 6 Zombies
New map
- Shattered Veil
New enemies
- Elder Disciple
- Toxic Zombie
New Wonder Weapons
- Ray Gun Mark II
- Wunderwaffe DG-2
Returning Perk-a-Cola
- Double Tap
New GobbleGums
- Tactical Diffusion (Rare)
- Support Group (Legendary)
- Die Pitched (Whimsical)
New Support Scorestreak
- Death Machine
Also read — What to expect from Warzone in Season 3
Warzone
Map:
- Verdansk (95% unchanged, various quality-of-life upgrades, swimming possible)
Major POIs (19):
- Dam, Military Base, Quarry, Airport, Storage Town, Superstore, TV Station, Boneyard, Train Station, Hospital, Stadium, Lumber, Downtown, Farmland, Promenade, Hills, Park, Port, Prison
Returning features:
- 150-player lobbies
- Original announcer
- Freefall shooting
- Floating loot
- Supply Box colors
- High-Value Loot Zones
- Buy Station interface
- Thermite Lethal Equipment
- Original 2020 Verdansk contracts: Recon, Supply Run, Contract Multipliers, Big Game Bounty, Recon (Train)
In-game public events:
- Fire Sale
- Jailbreak
- Restock
- Loadout Drop
Gulag Variant:
- Capture the Flag
Vehicles and movement:
- Helicopters, four ground vehicles (rebalanced)
- Omnimovement adjustments
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- Call of Duty gives major update on Anti-cheat, 228,000 accounts got banned since the Black Ops 6 launch
- Call of Duty has acknowledged Shadowbans in Warzone and BO6 for the first time, and here's what you need to know
- Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 pre-load details: Everything you need to know
- Call of Duty will now ban players for using unlocking tools in Warzone and Black Ops 6
- Black Ops 6 Ranked Play to get some much-needed changes in Season 3, here is what you should know