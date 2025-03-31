Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 is set to go live on April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT. This season will be significant, introducing a wealth of new content across all major titles. Most notably, Warzone sees the return of Verdansk, thrilling fans, while BO6 Zombies players can look forward to a new map that continues the storyline.

Ad

These highlights are just a glimpse of what Season 3 has to offer, and expectations are high. This article provides an accurate countdown to the release of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3.

Countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 update

As mentioned earlier, Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 is set to launch on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT. The update will roll out simultaneously across all regions and platforms.

Ad

Trending

The countdown timer below tracks the release, ensuring you're ready to jump into the new content as soon as it goes live.

Ad

Also read — Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 pre-load details: Everything you need to know

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 release date and time across all regions

Here's the list of all release dates and times for WZ and BO6 Season 3 across different regions:

Time zones Date and time Pacific Time (PT) April 2, 2025, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT) April 2, 2025, at 10 am Central Time (CT) April 2, 2025, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET) April 2, 2025, at 12 pm British Summer Time (BST) April 2, 2025, at 5 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) April 2, 2025, at 6 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) April 2, 2025, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) April 2, 2025, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) April 2, 2025, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) April 3, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST) April 3, 2025, at 1 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) April 3, 2025, at 3 am

Ad

Also read — What to expect from Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 update

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 content overview

Expand Tweet

Ad

General Content (BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, Warzone)

New weapons

Kilo 141 (Launch)

CR-56 AMAX (Launch)

HDR (Launch)

Kali Sticks (Launch)

Ladre (Mid-Season)

Nail Gun (In-Season)

New attachments

Monolithic Suppressor (Launch)

SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion (Launch)

C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags (In-Season)

Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion (Mid-Season)

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

New maps

Barrage (Launch)

Nomad (Launch)

Firing Range (Launch)

Haven (Mid-Season)

Signal (Mid-Season)

New modes

Sharpshooter (Launch)

Demolition (Launch Window)

New perks

Close Shave (Launch, Event Reward)

Vendetta (Mid-Season, Event Reward)

Ad

New scorestreak

Death Machine (Event Reward)

Black Ops 6 Zombies

New map

Shattered Veil

New enemies

Elder Disciple

Toxic Zombie

New Wonder Weapons

Ray Gun Mark II

Wunderwaffe DG-2

Returning Perk-a-Cola

Double Tap

New GobbleGums

Tactical Diffusion (Rare)

Support Group (Legendary)

Die Pitched (Whimsical)

New Support Scorestreak

Death Machine

Also read — What to expect from Warzone in Season 3

Warzone

Map:

Verdansk (95% unchanged, various quality-of-life upgrades, swimming possible)

Major POIs (19):

Dam, Military Base, Quarry, Airport, Storage Town, Superstore, TV Station, Boneyard, Train Station, Hospital, Stadium, Lumber, Downtown, Farmland, Promenade, Hills, Park, Port, Prison

Ad

Returning features:

150-player lobbies

Original announcer

Freefall shooting

Floating loot

Supply Box colors

High-Value Loot Zones

Buy Station interface

Thermite Lethal Equipment

Original 2020 Verdansk contracts: Recon, Supply Run, Contract Multipliers, Big Game Bounty, Recon (Train)

In-game public events:

Fire Sale

Jailbreak

Restock

Loadout Drop

Gulag Variant:

Capture the Flag

Vehicles and movement:

Helicopters, four ground vehicles (rebalanced)

Omnimovement adjustments

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback