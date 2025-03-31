  • home icon
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Mar 31, 2025 17:07 GMT
We countdown Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)
We countdown Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 is set to go live on April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT. This season will be significant, introducing a wealth of new content across all major titles. Most notably, Warzone sees the return of Verdansk, thrilling fans, while BO6 Zombies players can look forward to a new map that continues the storyline.

These highlights are just a glimpse of what Season 3 has to offer, and expectations are high. This article provides an accurate countdown to the release of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3.

Countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 update

As mentioned earlier, Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 is set to launch on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT. The update will roll out simultaneously across all regions and platforms.

The countdown timer below tracks the release, ensuring you're ready to jump into the new content as soon as it goes live.

Also read — Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 pre-load details: Everything you need to know

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 release date and time across all regions

Here's the list of all release dates and times for WZ and BO6 Season 3 across different regions:

Time zonesDate and time
Pacific Time (PT)April 2, 2025, at 9 am
Mountain Time (MT)April 2, 2025, at 10 am
Central Time (CT)April 2, 2025, at 11 am
Eastern Time (ET)April 2, 2025, at 12 pm
British Summer Time (BST)April 2, 2025, at 5 pm
Central European Summer Time (CEST)April 2, 2025, at 6 pm
Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)April 2, 2025, at 7 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)April 2, 2025, at 7 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)April 2, 2025, at 9:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)April 3, 2025, at 12 am
Japan Standard Time (JST)April 3, 2025, at 1 am
Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)April 3, 2025, at 3 am
Also read — What to expect from Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 update

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 content overview

General Content (BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, Warzone)

New weapons

  • Kilo 141 (Launch)
  • CR-56 AMAX (Launch)
  • HDR (Launch)
  • Kali Sticks (Launch)
  • Ladre (Mid-Season)
  • Nail Gun (In-Season)

New attachments

  • Monolithic Suppressor (Launch)
  • SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion (Launch)
  • C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags (In-Season)
  • Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion (Mid-Season)

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

New maps

  • Barrage (Launch)
  • Nomad (Launch)
  • Firing Range (Launch)
  • Haven (Mid-Season)
  • Signal (Mid-Season)

New modes

  • Sharpshooter (Launch)
  • Demolition (Launch Window)

New perks

  • Close Shave (Launch, Event Reward)
  • Vendetta (Mid-Season, Event Reward)
New scorestreak

  • Death Machine (Event Reward)

Black Ops 6 Zombies

New map

  • Shattered Veil

New enemies

  • Elder Disciple
  • Toxic Zombie

New Wonder Weapons

  • Ray Gun Mark II
  • Wunderwaffe DG-2

Returning Perk-a-Cola

  • Double Tap

New GobbleGums

  • Tactical Diffusion (Rare)
  • Support Group (Legendary)
  • Die Pitched (Whimsical)

New Support Scorestreak

  • Death Machine

Also read — What to expect from Warzone in Season 3

Warzone

Map:

  • Verdansk (95% unchanged, various quality-of-life upgrades, swimming possible)

Major POIs (19):

  • Dam, Military Base, Quarry, Airport, Storage Town, Superstore, TV Station, Boneyard, Train Station, Hospital, Stadium, Lumber, Downtown, Farmland, Promenade, Hills, Park, Port, Prison
Returning features:

  • 150-player lobbies
  • Original announcer
  • Freefall shooting
  • Floating loot
  • Supply Box colors
  • High-Value Loot Zones
  • Buy Station interface
  • Thermite Lethal Equipment
  • Original 2020 Verdansk contracts: Recon, Supply Run, Contract Multipliers, Big Game Bounty, Recon (Train)

In-game public events:

  • Fire Sale
  • Jailbreak
  • Restock
  • Loadout Drop

Gulag Variant:

  • Capture the Flag

Vehicles and movement:

  • Helicopters, four ground vehicles (rebalanced)
  • Omnimovement adjustments

