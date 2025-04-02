How to Pack-A-Punch in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies has a brand-new map in Season 3 called Shattered Veil, and the community seems to be hyped up about it. Like other Zombies maps, you can Pack-A-Punch your weapons in this one. Pack-A-Punch is crucial as you progress since zombies become increasingly powerful, and more potent weapons are necessary to survive.

On that note, here’s how to Pack-A-Punch in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil.

Procedure to Pack-A-Punch in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

To do this, you must find the Pack-A-Punch Machine, which can be found at one of the two exits of the Mainframe Chambers.

However, before you can access it, you must explore the mansion and follow these steps:

1) Collect the Maintenance Fuse

Collecting the fuse (Image via YouTube || @christiankonopatzki9)

Go upstairs to the mansion, and you will find a maintenance worker in the library who has turned into a zombie. Kill the worker and loot his body to obtain the Maintenance Fuse, the first item required to repair the elevator.

2) Retrieve the Circuit Board

Collecting the Circuit Board (Image via YouTube || @christiankonopatzki9)

Go to Edward Richtofen’s room inside the mansion and locate his computer. Destroy the computer, and the Circuit Board will drop. You now have both the items required to fix the elevator and proceed further.

3) Repair the elevator

Repairing the elevator (Image via YouTube || @christiankonopatzki9)

Now that you have both items, locate the broken elevator at the back of the mansion. Interact with its back panel and install the parts to activate the elevator. Once repaired, some zombies will spawn. Eliminate them and enter the elevator.

4) Go to the Mainframe Chamber

Pack-A-Punch Machine in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via YouTube || @christiankonopatzki9)

Once the elevator door opens, you will see a zipline nearby. Use it to travel to the Mainframe Chamber, and you will see S.A.M. standing there. Take one of the two stairways that lead to an elevated platform, and you will find the Pack-A-Punch Machine there. Now, interact with the machine and press the buy button.

That's all there is to know about how to Pack-A-Punch in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil.

