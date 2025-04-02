Double Tap in Black Ops 6 Zombies: All major and minor Augments explained

The Double Tap Perk-a-Cola makes a comeback in Black Ops 6 Zombies, reintroduced in Season 3. It has been a popular perk in previous Zombies titles. It increases the fire rate, though not exactly doubling it, but providing a noticeable boost. In BO6 Zombies, the Augment system allows you to further enhance its effectiveness.

This article explores the Double Tap Perk-a-Cola in Black Ops 6 Zombies and details the available Augments for the perk.

How to get Double Tap in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Equipping the Double Tap Perk-a-Cola works the same way as other perks in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Head to the dedicated Perk-a-Cola machine located in the new map, Shattered Veil.

Double Tap Perk-a-Cola machine (Image via Activision)

This machine is exclusive to Shattered Veil, but you can equip the perk on other maps — Liberty Falls, Terminus Island, Citadelle des Morts, and The Tomb — through the Der Wunderfizz Machine or by using the Perkaholic Ultra GobbleGum.

To acquire the perk, gather enough Essence by eliminating zombies. Then, visit the machine and purchase the perk. It will activate automatically once you drink the Perk-a-Cola.

One important detail: the Der Wunderfizz Machine only appears after Round 25 in standard Zombies mode, but it is available from the start in Directed Modes.

What Augments are available for Double Tap in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

Equipping Augments to the Double Tap perk enhances its performance. However, before using Augments, you must first research the perk and play multiple matches to unlock all six Augments — three Minor and three Major.

All available Augments (Image via Activision)

There is no way to unlock Augments instantly; you must progress through matches to obtain them all.

Here are all the Augments available for this Perk-a-Cola:

Major Augments:

Double Jeopardy: Low-health zombies have a chance to die instantly when shot.

Low-health zombies have a chance to die instantly when shot. Double Impact: Consecutive hits on the same target deal increased damage.

Consecutive hits on the same target deal increased damage. Double Standard: Non-critical shots deal double damage (applies to bullet weapons only).

Minor Augments:

Double Time: Increases fire rate bonus.

Increases fire rate bonus. Double or Nothing: Weapons have a chance to deal double damage or zero damage .

Weapons have a chance to deal or . Double Play: Killing two enemies in quick succession may return two rounds to your magazine (bullet weapons only).

