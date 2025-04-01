Classic Warzone sounds are returning with Verdansk in Season 3

Call of Duty recently unveiled that classic Warzone sounds are returning to the game with Verdansk in Season 3. In the recent patch notes entailing all changes coming to the battle royale title in Season 3, the developers revealed that they are bringing back the classic sounds of Verdansk. Some of them include hit markers, Buy Stations, the in-game announcer, and more.

Read below to learn more about all the classic Warzone sounds that are returning.

Classic Warzone sounds return as Verdansk drops in Season 3

According to the Season 3 patch notes, fans can expect the following classic Warzone sounds to return with Verdansk:

Cinematics

Infil, Gulag, and Exfil

Music

Announcer

Re-recorded by original announcer Julian Stone (2020)

Hit Markers

Including Armor and Armor Breaks

Death's Door

Footstep Recordings

Loot Chests

Buy Stations

Contracts

UI Sounds

Pings, Splashes, and Progression

Moreover, it's not just the classic Warzone sounds that are returning. Developers have also issued a few upgrades to the in-game sounds. Given below are all the sound changes that'll arrive in Season 3:

Occlusion & Reverb

Transitioned from an older ray-casted occlusion system to Microsoft Triton acoustics audio middleware, providing realistic audio occlusion, obstruction, and reverberation.

Improved sound behavior around corners and surfaces.

Custom-tuned data specifically optimized for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Sound Modifiers

Adopted new procedural audio technology (developed by Treyarch) that dynamically adjusts sounds based on gameplay elements (entity speed, angle, elevation).

Footsteps & Ladders

Unique tuning for Call of Duty: Warzone footsteps separate from premium titles (introduced with MWIII).

Friendly teammates' footsteps are reduced when positioned behind the player.

Footstep loudness dynamically scales with entity speed.

Footstep pitch changes based on player elevation (above vs. below).

Ladder sounds are amplified and adjusted based on player movement speed.

Boosted audio cues for jumping, landing, and distinctive ceiling footsteps to clearly indicate players running overhead.

Cloth/Gear & Mantling

Cloth & Gear sounds are now distinctively tuned for Call of Duty: Warzone, separate from premium titles.

Increased clarity and volume of mantling and melee sounds, differentiating friendly and enemy movements.

Enhanced mantling audio to resemble footsteps for greater situational awareness.

Loot Supply Boxes

Audio pitch now dynamically adjusts based on vertical elevation, providing clearer vertical positional feedback.

Based on these noted changes, Call of Duty is attempting to ensure that the upcoming map succeeds in delivering an experience as close to the original as possible. Aside from the audio and visual upgrades, the developers are also tuning the movement to resemble that of the original game.

That covers everything that you must know about the classic Warzone sounds making a comeback with Verdansk in Season 3.

