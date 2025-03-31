Call of Duty is bringing a plethora of movement changes in Warzone Season 3. As revealed by developers during COD POD Episode 5, the title's movement system will receive updates to bring it more in line with the original experience. However, back then, they didn't delve deeper into the details and left players speculating about the changes.

Fortunately, the Season 3 patch notes are out, so there's no room for speculation anymore. Read on to learn about all movement changes in Warzone Season 3.

Exploring all the movement changes in Warzone Season 3

According to the official patch notes, the following are all the movement changes in Warzone Season 3:

Movement Speed

Crouch Movement Speed reduced by 10%

Crouch-to-Stand Speed increased by 15%

Crouch-to-Stand Speed While ADS increased by 39%

Prone Movement Speed reduced by 5%

Sprint Movement Speed reduced by 4.9%

Directional Sprint Animation Blend Speeds increased for improved fluidity

Developer note: These values bring Call of Duty: Warzone's movement speeds closer to the spirit of the original experience while still preserving the fluidity of Black Ops 6. We encourage players to go hands-on with these fine-tuned changes, as they can be hard to express in a patch note. The proof is in the pudding!

Jump Cooldown

Reduced the cooldown by 40% for improved responsiveness during repeated jumps.

Omni-sprint Side & Back Speed Scaling

Reduced by 8.5% to better balance strafe movement.

Slide Friction

Increased by 4% to reduce overly slippery engagements.

Developer note: These adjustments address the dominant power of strafe engagements while maintaining fluidity for mechanics such as sprinting, strafe reloading, and general navigation. Responsiveness across movement systems has been improved to ensure smoother gameplay while striking a better balance for Call of Duty: Warzone's fast-paced encounters. This will bring back the feeling of a classic Warzone experience that we all know and love.

As stated earlier, the developers aim to fine-tune the current movement system (Omnimovement) through the Warzone Season 3 update and bring it closer to what the players had grown accustomed to in the original Verdansk in 2020.

