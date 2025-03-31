Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 3

The Warzone Season 3 patch notes are out, and the upcoming season features a host of weapon buffs and nerfs. This time around, the focus isn't only on a single weapon class. Rather, these changes have been applied across numerous weapon classes. But that's not all. In fact, each weapon has also seen a slight buff in one area while a nerf in another. For instance, the damage output of the AS VAL is increased, but its damage range has been lowered.
This trend can be seen across most of the weapons in Warzone Season 3. Read below to learn more about all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 3.
All weapon changes in Warzone Season 3
According to the official patch notes, the following are all the weapon changes in Warzone Season 3:
Assault Rifles
AK 47
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 36
- Range: 0 - 58.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 45
- Range: 0 - 43.1m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 33
- Range: 58.4 - 76.2m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 35
- Range: 43.1 - 55.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 29
- Range: >76.2m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 31
- Range: >55.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.07x to 1.2x
- Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.9x to 0.95x
- Leg multipliers increased from 0.88x to 0.95x
- Bullet Velocity increased from 830m/s to 840m/s
AMES 85
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 0 - 50.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 34
- Range: 0 - 31.7m
- Medium Damage Range 1 (Newly Added)
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 31.7 - 40.6m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: >50.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: >40.6m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x
- Leg multipliers increased from 0.95x to 1x
- Bullet Velocity decreased from 810m/s to 790m/s
AS VAL
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 27
- Range: 0 - 48.2m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 0 - 38.1m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: 48.2 - 66m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 27
- Range: 38.1 - 50.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 22
- Range: >66m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 23
- Range: >50.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.07x to 1.15x
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.92x to 0.85x
- Leg multipliers decreased from 0.92x to 0.85x
- Bullet Velocity increased from 790m/s to 815m/s
- Aim Down Sight movement speed increased from 3.2m/s to 3.3m/s
- Movement speed increased from 4.7m/s to 4.8m/s
- Attachment Adjustments
- CHF Barrel
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 50% to 30%.
Cypher 091
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 42
- Range: 0 - 45.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 48
- Range: 0 - 39.3m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 37
- Range: 45.7 - 71.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 41
- Range: 39.3 - 48.2m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 35
- Range: >71.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 37
- Range: >48.2m
- Additional Adjustments
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.95x to 0.88x
- Leg multipliers decreased from 0.9x to 0.88x
GPR 91
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 0 - 36.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 40
- Range: 0 - 33m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 36.8 - 50.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 33
- Range: 33 - 45.7m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: >50.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 27
- Range: >45.7m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.07x to 1.1x
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.8x
- Reduced visual recoil
Krig C
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 35
- Range: 0 - 50.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 38
- Range: 0 - 44.4m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 50.8 - 71.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 44.4 - 55.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 29
- Range: >71.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 29
- Range: >55.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x
- Upper Torso and Arm multipliers from 1x to 1.05x
- Bullet Velocity increased from 815m/s to 820m/s
Model L
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 35
- Range: 0 - 47m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 44
- Range: 0 - 33m
- Medium Damage Range 1 (Newly Added)
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 38
- Range: 33 - 43.2m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 31
- Range: >47m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 31
- Range: >43.2m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.15x
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.85x to 0.8x
- Leg multipliers decreased from 0.85x to 0.8x
XM4
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 27
- Range: 0 - 34.2m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 0 - 30.4m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: 34.2 - 48.2m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 26
- Range: 30.4 - 40.6m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 20
- Range: >48.2m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 20
- Range: >40.6m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshots multiplier increased from 1.04x to 1.1x
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.89x to 0.8x
- Bullet Velocity decreased from 800m/s to 780m/s
- Attachment Adjustments
- 100 Round Mag size decreased to 80
- 3-Round Burst Mod
- Burst Fire Delay reduced from 160ms to 140ms.
Goblin MK2
- Adjustments
- Aim Down Sight speed improved from 240ms to 230ms
Submachine Guns (SMGs)
C9
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 36
- Range: 0 - 12.2m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 38
- Range: 0 - 12m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 31
- Range: 12.2 - 22.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 34
- Range: 12 - 20.3m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 26
- Range: >22.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 27
- Range: >20.3m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x
- Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.9x
Jackal PDW
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 41
- Range: 0 - 10.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 48
- Range: 0 - 10.9m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 31
- Range: 10.1 - 18.2m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 41
- Range: 10.9 - 18.8m
- Medium Damage Range 2 (Removed)
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 18.2 - 27.9m
- Post-Patch:
- This range has been removed.
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 26
- Range: >27.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: >18.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.07x to 1.15x
- Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 0.83x to 0.7x
- Increased recoil strength and deviation
- Attachment Adjustments
- Vertical Foregrip
- Horizontal Recoil improvement reduced from 30% to 20%
- Ranger Foregrip
- Horizontal Recoil improvement reduced from 13% to 10%
Kompakt 92
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: 0 - 10.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 0 - 13.2m
- Medium Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 22
- Range: 10.5 - 20.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 23
- Range: 13.2 - 19.3m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 17
- Range: >20.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 19
- Range: >19.3m
- Additional Adjustments
- Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 1x
- Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 0.95x to 0.85x
- Attachment Adjustments
- 3-Round Burst
- Reduced View Kick strength and deviation
- Reduced Gun Kick strength
KSV
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 33
- Range: 0 - 13.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 36
- Range: 0 - 12.7m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 29
- Range: 13.9 - 24.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 12.7 - 20.8m
- Medium Damage Range 2 (Removed)
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 27
- Range: 24.9 - 35.5m
- Post-Patch:
- This range has been removed.
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: >35.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: >20.8m
PP-919
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 42
- Range: 0 - 11.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 43
- Range: 0 - 11.4m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 11.9 - 21.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 38
- Range: 11.4 - 20m
- Medium Damage Range 2 (Removed)
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 21.3 - 30.7m
- Post-Patch:
- This range has been removed.
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 26
- Range: >30.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: >20m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.04x to 1.2x
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.9x
- Leg multipliers increased from 0.82x to 0.9x
PPSH-41
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 0 - 11.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 0 - 11.6m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: 11.9 - 21m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: 11.6 - 20.5m
- Medium Damage Range 2 (Removed)
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 20
- Range: 21 - 29.7m
- Post-Patch:
- This range has been removed.
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 16
- Range: >29.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 19
- Range: >20.5m
Saug
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 0 - 10.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 34
- Range: 0 - 10.6m
- Medium Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 10.1 - 17.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 29
- Range: 10.6 - 18.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 20
- Range: >17.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 22
- Range: >18.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from1.07x to 1.12x
- Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.85x
Tanto .22
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 57
- Range: 0 - 12.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 60
- Range: 0 - 10.7m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 46
- Range: 12.7 - 33m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 54
- Range: 10.7 - 21.6m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 40
- Range: >33m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 45
- Range: >21.6m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.07x to 1.3x
- Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.9x to 0.95x
- Arm multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.8x
- Attachment Adjustments
- Binary Trigger
- Headshot damage scaling increased from 12% to 15%
- Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 20%
- Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 20%
Shotguns
ASG-89
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: 0 - 3.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: 0 - 4.3m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 20
- Range: 3.5 - 5.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 20
- Range: 4.3 - 6.3m
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 15
- Range: 5.5 - 10.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 15
- Range: 5.5 - 10.4m (No Change)
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 10
- Range: >10.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 10
- Range: >10.4m (No Change)
- Additional Adjustments
- Reduced View Kick strength
Maelstrom
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 18
- Range: 0 - 2.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 18
- Range: 0 - 3.4m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 14
- Range: 2.8 - 6.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 14
- Range: 3.4 - 6.3m
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 11
- Range: 6.3 - 10.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 11
- Range: 6.3 - 10.1m (No Change)
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 9
- Range: >10.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 9
- Range: >10.1m (No Change)
- Additional Adjustments
- Reduced View Kick strength
- Attachment Adjustments
- Slugs
- Reduced screen shake while firing
- CHF Barrel
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 40% to 25%
- Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 10%
Marine SP
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 60
- Range: 0 - 1.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 60
- Range: 0 - 1.7m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 45
- Range: 1.4 - 6.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 45
- Range: 1.7 - 7.1m
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 6.8 - 8.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 7.1 - 10.1m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 21
- Range: >8.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 21
- Range: >10.1m
Light Machine Guns (LMGs)
Feng 82
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 45
- Range: 0 - 40.6m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 50
- Range: 0 - 45.7m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- New Range Added
- Damage: 45
- Range: 45.7 - 55.9m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 38
- Range: >40.6m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 42
- Range: >55.9m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15x to 1.2x
- Leg multiplier increased from 0.8x to 1x
- Bullet Velocity increased from 740m/s to 810m/s
GPMG-7
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: 0 - 50.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 0 - 44.5m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- New Range Added
- Damage: 25
- Range: 44.5 - 55.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 21
- Range: >50.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 23
- Range: >55.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x
- Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.9x
- Bullet Velocity increased from 690m/s to 800m/s
PU-21
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 31
- Range: 0 - 40.6m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 35
- Range: 0 - 45.7m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: 40.6 - 58.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 33
- Range: 45.7 - 55.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 23
- Range: >58.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 27
- Range: >55.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.12x to 1.1
- Upper Torso multiplier increased from 1.07x to 1x
- Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 0.85x to 1x
- Bullet Velocity increased from 760m/s to 800m/s
XMG
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 0 - 45.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 35
- Range: 0 - 40.6m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- No medium range
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 29
- Range: 40.6 - 50.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: >45.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 27
- Range: >50.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.07x to 1.3x
- Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 0.88x to 1.04x
- Bullet Velocity increased from 770m/s to 790m/s
Marksman Rifles
AEK-973
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 40
- Range: 0 - 40.6m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 44
- Range: 0 - 40.6m (no change in range)
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 35
- Range: >40.6m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 40
- Range: >40.6m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x
- Attachment Adjustments (Full Auto)
- Maximum Damage increased from 26 to 28
- Maximum Damage Range decreased from 48.2m to 36.8m
- Medium Damage Range decreased from 60.9m to 45.7m
- Minimum Damage decreased from 22 to 21
- Minimum Damage Range decreased from >60.9m to >45.7m
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.12x to 1.15x
- Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 0.94x to 1x
- Slightly reduced View Kick strength
DM-10
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 76
- Range: 0 - 30.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 78
- Range: 0 - 45.7m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 61
- Range: >30.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 60
- Range: >45.7m
- Additional Adjustments
- Arm multipliers increased from 0.9x to 1x
- Leg multipliers increased from 0.65x to 0.9x
- Received Flinch reduced by 20%
- Attachment Adjustments (CHF Barrel)
- Vertical Recoil penalty increased from 55% to 60%
- Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 20% to 40%
SWAT 5.56
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 50
- Range: 0 - 33m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 52
- Range: 0 - 45.7m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 40
- Range: >33m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 43
- Range: >45.7m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x
- Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.82x to 0.9x
TR2
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 60
- Range: 0 - 50m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 64
- Range: 0 - 43.1m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 52
- Range: >50m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 55
- Range: >43.1m
- Additional Adjustments
- Now uses AR/LMG ammo instead of DMR/Sniper Ammo
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x
- Upper Torso and Arms multipliers increased from 0.9x to 1x
- Received Flinch reduced by 40%
Tsarkov 7.62
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 75
- Range: 0 - 40.6m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 78
- Range: 0 - 43.2m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 64
- Range: >30.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 60
- Range: >43.2m
- Additional Adjustments
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.95x to 0.9x
- Leg multipliers increased from 0.7x to 0.9x
KAR-98K
- Lower Torso and Upper Arm multipliers increased from 0.95x to 1.2x
- Leg multipliers increased from 0.7x to 0.9x
Pistols
9MM PM
- Damage Range
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: 50 (0 - 6.3m)
- Post-Patch: 25 (0 - 25.4m)
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: 40 (>6.3m)
- Post-Patch: 22 (>25.4m)
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 2.5x
- Upper Torso and Arm multipliers increased from 1x to 2
- Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 1x to 1.5x
Grekhova
- Damage Range
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: 30 (0 - 5.5m)
- Post-Patch: 35 (0 - 10.1m)
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch: 28 (5.5 - 10.1m)
- Post-Patch: 30 (10.1 - 20.3m)
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: 22 (>10.1m)
- Post-Patch: 27 (>20.3m)
GS45
- Damage Range
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: 65 (0 - 8.9m)
- Post-Patch: 25 (0 - 30.4m)
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: 55 (>6.3m)
- Post-Patch: 22 (>30.4m)
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 3x
- Upper Torso, Arm, Lower Torso, and Leg multipliers increased from 1x to 2x
Stryder .22
- Damage Range
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: 44 (0 - 7.1m)
- Post-Patch: 30 (0 - 20.3m)
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: 40 (>7.1m)
- Post-Patch: 22 (>20.3m)
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 2.4x
- Upper Torso and Arm multipliers increased from 1x to 1.5x
Launchers
Cigma 2B
- Explosion Radius
- Inner Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 105 (0 - 1m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 250 (0 - 1m)
- Middle Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage dynamically falls off
- Post-Patch: Damage dynamically falls off (no change)
- Outer Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 75 (5m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 75 (6.3m)
HE-1
- Explosion Radius
- Inner Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 105 (0 - 1m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 250 (0 - 1m)
- Middle Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage dynamically falls off
- Post-Patch: Damage dynamically falls off (no change)
- Outer Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 75 (5m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 75 (6.3m)
JOKR
- Explosion Radius
- Inner Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 300 (0 - 3.5m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 300 (0 - 4.3m)
- Middle Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 150 (3.5 - 14.1m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 150 (4.3 - 14.1m)
- Outer Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 50 (14.1 - 19.5m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 50 (14.1 - 19.5m) (no change)
PILA
- Explosion Radius
- Inner Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 250 (0 - 1.7m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 250 (0 - 2m)
- Middle Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 135 (1.7 - 3.1m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 155 (2 - 4m)
- Outer Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 50 (3.1 - 7.6m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 75 (4 - 6.3m)
RPG-7
- Explosion Radius
- Inner Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 250 (0 - 1.7m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 250 (0 - 2m)
- Middle Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 130 (1.7 - 3.5m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 155 (2 - 4m)
- Outer Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 50 (3.5 - 8.6m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 75 (4 - 6.3m)
Strela-P
- Explosion Radius
- Inner Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 250 (0 - 1.7m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 250 (0 - 2m)
- Middle Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 75 (1.7 - 3m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 155 (2 - 4m)
- Outer Explosion
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 50 (3 - 5m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 75 (4 - 6.3m)
Special
Sirin 9mm
- Damage Range
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 44 (0 - 8.9m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 49 (0 - 10.1m)
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 38 (8.9 - 17.1m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 43 (10.1 - 17.7m)
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 34 (17.1 - 22.8m)
- Post-Patch: None (Range removed)
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch: Damage: 30 (>22.8m)
- Post-Patch: Damage: 35 (>17.1m)
- Additional Adjustments
- Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.9x
That covers all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 3. These changes are certain to alter the weapon meta and bring more variety to the battle royale title in Season 3.
