Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 3

The Warzone Season 3 patch notes are out, and the upcoming season features a host of weapon buffs and nerfs. This time around, the focus isn't only on a single weapon class. Rather, these changes have been applied across numerous weapon classes. But that's not all. In fact, each weapon has also seen a slight buff in one area while a nerf in another. For instance, the damage output of the AS VAL is increased, but its damage range has been lowered.

This trend can be seen across most of the weapons in Warzone Season 3. Read below to learn more about all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 3.

All weapon changes in Warzone Season 3

According to the official patch notes, the following are all the weapon changes in Warzone Season 3:

Assault Rifles

AK 47

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 36

Range: 0 - 58.4m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 45

Range: 0 - 43.1m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 33

Range: 58.4 - 76.2m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 35

Range: 43.1 - 55.8m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 29

Range: >76.2m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 31

Range: >55.8m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.07x to 1.2x

Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.9x to 0.95x

Leg multipliers increased from 0.88x to 0.95x

Bullet Velocity increased from 830m/s to 840m/s

AMES 85

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 0 - 50.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 34

Range: 0 - 31.7m

Medium Damage Range 1 (Newly Added)

(Newly Added) Post-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 31.7 - 40.6m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 25

Range: >50.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 24

Range: >40.6m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x

Leg multipliers increased from 0.95x to 1x

Bullet Velocity decreased from 810m/s to 790m/s

AS VAL

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 27

Range: 0 - 48.2m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 0 - 38.1m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 24

Range: 48.2 - 66m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 27

Range: 38.1 - 50.8m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 22

Range: >66m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 23

Range: >50.8m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.07x to 1.15x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.92x to 0.85x

Leg multipliers decreased from 0.92x to 0.85x

Bullet Velocity increased from 790m/s to 815m/s

Aim Down Sight movement speed increased from 3.2m/s to 3.3m/s

Movement speed increased from 4.7m/s to 4.8m/s

Attachment Adjustments

CHF Barrel

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 50% to 30%.

Cypher 091

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 42

Range: 0 - 45.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 48

Range: 0 - 39.3m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 37

Range: 45.7 - 71.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 41

Range: 39.3 - 48.2m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 35

Range: >71.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 37

Range: >48.2m

Additional Adjustments

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.95x to 0.88x

Leg multipliers decreased from 0.9x to 0.88x

GPR 91

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 0 - 36.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 40

Range: 0 - 33m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 36.8 - 50.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 33

Range: 33 - 45.7m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 25

Range: >50.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 27

Range: >45.7m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.07x to 1.1x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.8x

Reduced visual recoil

Krig C

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 35

Range: 0 - 50.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 38

Range: 0 - 44.4m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 50.8 - 71.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 44.4 - 55.8m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 29

Range: >71.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 29

Range: >55.8m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x

Upper Torso and Arm multipliers from 1x to 1.05x

Bullet Velocity increased from 815m/s to 820m/s

Model L

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 35

Range: 0 - 47m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 44

Range: 0 - 33m

Medium Damage Range 1 (Newly Added)

(Newly Added) Post-Patch:

Damage: 38

Range: 33 - 43.2m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 31

Range: >47m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 31

Range: >43.2m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.15x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.85x to 0.8x

Leg multipliers decreased from 0.85x to 0.8x

XM4

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 27

Range: 0 - 34.2m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 0 - 30.4m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 24

Range: 34.2 - 48.2m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 26

Range: 30.4 - 40.6m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 20

Range: >48.2m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 20

Range: >40.6m

Additional Adjustments

Headshots multiplier increased from 1.04x to 1.1x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.89x to 0.8x

Bullet Velocity decreased from 800m/s to 780m/s

Attachment Adjustments

100 Round Mag size decreased to 80

3-Round Burst Mod

Burst Fire Delay reduced from 160ms to 140ms.

Goblin MK2

Adjustments

Aim Down Sight speed improved from 240ms to 230ms

Submachine Guns (SMGs)

C9

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 36

Range: 0 - 12.2m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 38

Range: 0 - 12m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 31

Range: 12.2 - 22.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 34

Range: 12 - 20.3m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 26

Range: >22.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 27

Range: >20.3m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x

Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.9x

Jackal PDW

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 41

Range: 0 - 10.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 48

Range: 0 - 10.9m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 31

Range: 10.1 - 18.2m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 41

Range: 10.9 - 18.8m

Medium Damage Range 2 (Removed)

(Removed) Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 18.2 - 27.9m

Post-Patch:

This range has been removed.

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 26

Range: >27.9m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: >18.8m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.07x to 1.15x

Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 0.83x to 0.7x

Increased recoil strength and deviation

Attachment Adjustments

Vertical Foregrip

Horizontal Recoil improvement reduced from 30% to 20%

Ranger Foregrip

Horizontal Recoil improvement reduced from 13% to 10%

Kompakt 92

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 25

Range: 0 - 10.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 30

Range: 0 - 13.2m

Medium Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 22

Range: 10.5 - 20.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 23

Range: 13.2 - 19.3m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 17

Range: >20.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 19

Range: >19.3m

Additional Adjustments

Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 1x

Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 0.95x to 0.85x

Attachment Adjustments

3-Round Burst

Reduced View Kick strength and deviation

Reduced Gun Kick strength

KSV

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 33

Range: 0 - 13.9m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 36

Range: 0 - 12.7m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 29

Range: 13.9 - 24.9m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 12.7 - 20.8m

Medium Damage Range 2 (Removed)

(Removed) Pre-Patch:

Damage: 27

Range: 24.9 - 35.5m

Post-Patch:

This range has been removed.

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 24

Range: >35.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 24

Range: >20.8m

PP-919

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 42

Range: 0 - 11.9m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 43

Range: 0 - 11.4m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 11.9 - 21.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 38

Range: 11.4 - 20m

Medium Damage Range 2 (Removed)

(Removed) Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 21.3 - 30.7m

Post-Patch:

This range has been removed.

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 26

Range: >30.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 30

Range: >20m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.04x to 1.2x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.9x

Leg multipliers increased from 0.82x to 0.9x

PPSH-41

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 0 - 11.9m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 30

Range: 0 - 11.6m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 25

Range: 11.9 - 21m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 25

Range: 11.6 - 20.5m

Medium Damage Range 2 (Removed)

(Removed) Pre-Patch:

Damage: 20

Range: 21 - 29.7m

Post-Patch:

This range has been removed.

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 16

Range: >29.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 19

Range: >20.5m

Saug

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 30

Range: 0 - 10.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 34

Range: 0 - 10.6m

Medium Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 10.1 - 17.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 29

Range: 10.6 - 18.8m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 20

Range: >17.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 22

Range: >18.8m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from1.07x to 1.12x

Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.85x

Tanto .22

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 57

Range: 0 - 12.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 60

Range: 0 - 10.7m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 46

Range: 12.7 - 33m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 54

Range: 10.7 - 21.6m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 40

Range: >33m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 45

Range: >21.6m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.07x to 1.3x

Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.9x to 0.95x

Arm multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.8x

Attachment Adjustments

Binary Trigger

Headshot damage scaling increased from 12% to 15%

Vertical Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 20%

Horizontal Recoil improvement increased from 10% to 20%

Shotguns

ASG-89

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 25

Range: 0 - 3.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 25

Range: 0 - 4.3m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 20

Range: 3.5 - 5.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 20

Range: 4.3 - 6.3m

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 15

Range: 5.5 - 10.4m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 15

Range: 5.5 - 10.4m (No Change)

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 10

Range: >10.4m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 10

Range: >10.4m (No Change)

Additional Adjustments

Reduced View Kick strength

Maelstrom

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 18

Range: 0 - 2.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 18

Range: 0 - 3.4m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 14

Range: 2.8 - 6.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 14

Range: 3.4 - 6.3m

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 11

Range: 6.3 - 10.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 11

Range: 6.3 - 10.1m (No Change)

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 9

Range: >10.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 9

Range: >10.1m (No Change)

Additional Adjustments

Reduced View Kick strength

Attachment Adjustments

Slugs

Reduced screen shake while firing

CHF Barrel

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 40% to 25%

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 20% to 10%

Marine SP

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 60

Range: 0 - 1.4m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 60

Range: 0 - 1.7m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 45

Range: 1.4 - 6.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 45

Range: 1.7 - 7.1m

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 30

Range: 6.8 - 8.9m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 7.1 - 10.1m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 21

Range: >8.9m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 21

Range: >10.1m

Light Machine Guns (LMGs)

Feng 82

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 45

Range: 0 - 40.6m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 50

Range: 0 - 45.7m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

New Range Added

Damage: 45

Range: 45.7 - 55.9m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 38

Range: >40.6m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 42

Range: >55.9m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15x to 1.2x

Leg multiplier increased from 0.8x to 1x

Bullet Velocity increased from 740m/s to 810m/s

GPMG-7

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 24

Range: 0 - 50.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 30

Range: 0 - 44.5m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

New Range Added

Damage: 25

Range: 44.5 - 55.8m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 21

Range: >50.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 23

Range: >55.8m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x

Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.9x

Bullet Velocity increased from 690m/s to 800m/s

PU-21

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 31

Range: 0 - 40.6m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 35

Range: 0 - 45.7m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 25

Range: 40.6 - 58.4m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 33

Range: 45.7 - 55.8m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 23

Range: >58.4m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 27

Range: >55.8m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.12x to 1.1

Upper Torso multiplier increased from 1.07x to 1x

Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 0.85x to 1x

Bullet Velocity increased from 760m/s to 800m/s

XMG

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 0 - 45.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 35

Range: 0 - 40.6m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

No medium range

Post-Patch:

Damage: 29

Range: 40.6 - 50.8m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: >45.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 27

Range: >50.8m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.07x to 1.3x

Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 0.88x to 1.04x

Bullet Velocity increased from 770m/s to 790m/s

Marksman Rifles

AEK-973

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 40

Range: 0 - 40.6m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 44

Range: 0 - 40.6m (no change in range)

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 35

Range: >40.6m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 40

Range: >40.6m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x

increased from 1.1x to 1.2x Attachment Adjustments (Full Auto)

Maximum Damage increased from 26 to 28

increased from 26 to 28 Maximum Damage Range decreased from 48.2m to 36.8m

decreased from 48.2m to 36.8m Medium Damage Range decreased from 60.9m to 45.7m

decreased from 60.9m to 45.7m Minimum Damage decreased from 22 to 21

decreased from 22 to 21 Minimum Damage Range decreased from >60.9m to >45.7m

decreased from >60.9m to >45.7m Headshot multiplier increased from 1.12x to 1.15x

increased from 1.12x to 1.15x Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 0.94x to 1x

increased from 0.94x to 1x Slightly reduced View Kick strength

DM-10

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 76

Range: 0 - 30.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 78

Range: 0 - 45.7m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 61

Range: >30.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 60

Range: >45.7m

Additional Adjustments

Arm multipliers increased from 0.9x to 1x

increased from 0.9x to 1x Leg multipliers increased from 0.65x to 0.9x

increased from 0.65x to 0.9x Received Flinch reduced by 20%

reduced by 20% Attachment Adjustments (CHF Barrel)

Vertical Recoil penalty increased from 55% to 60%

increased from 55% to 60% Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 20% to 40%

SWAT 5.56

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 50

Range: 0 - 33m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 52

Range: 0 - 45.7m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 40

Range: >33m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 43

Range: >45.7m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x

increased from 1.1x to 1.2x Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.82x to 0.9x

TR2

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 60

Range: 0 - 50m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 64

Range: 0 - 43.1m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 52

Range: >50m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 55

Range: >43.1m

Additional Adjustments

Now uses AR/LMG ammo instead of DMR/Sniper Ammo

instead of Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x

increased from 1.1x to 1.2x Upper Torso and Arms multipliers increased from 0.9x to 1x

increased from 0.9x to 1x Received Flinch reduced by 40%

Tsarkov 7.62

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 75

Range: 0 - 40.6m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 78

Range: 0 - 43.2m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 64

Range: >30.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 60

Range: >43.2m

Additional Adjustments

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.95x to 0.9x

decreased from 0.95x to 0.9x Leg multipliers increased from 0.7x to 0.9x

KAR-98K

Lower Torso and Upper Arm multipliers increased from 0.95x to 1.2x

increased from 0.95x to 1.2x Leg multipliers increased from 0.7x to 0.9x

Pistols

9MM PM

Damage Range

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 50 (0 - 6.3m)

(0 - 6.3m) Post-Patch: 25 (0 - 25.4m)

(0 - 25.4m) Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 40 (>6.3m)

(>6.3m) Post-Patch: 22 (>25.4m)

(>25.4m) Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 2.5x

increased from 1.2x to 2.5x Upper Torso and Arm multipliers increased from 1x to 2

increased from 1x to 2 Lower Torso and Leg multipliers increased from 1x to 1.5x

Grekhova

Damage Range

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 30 (0 - 5.5m)

(0 - 5.5m) Post-Patch: 35 (0 - 10.1m)

(0 - 10.1m) Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: 28 (5.5 - 10.1m)

(5.5 - 10.1m) Post-Patch: 30 (10.1 - 20.3m)

(10.1 - 20.3m) Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 22 (>10.1m)

(>10.1m) Post-Patch: 27 (>20.3m)

GS45

Damage Range

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 65 (0 - 8.9m)

(0 - 8.9m) Post-Patch: 25 (0 - 30.4m)

(0 - 30.4m) Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 55 (>6.3m)

(>6.3m) Post-Patch: 22 (>30.4m)

(>30.4m) Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 3x

Upper Torso, Arm, Lower Torso, and Leg multipliers increased from 1x to 2x

Stryder .22

Damage Range

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 44 (0 - 7.1m)

(0 - 7.1m) Post-Patch: 30 (0 - 20.3m)

(0 - 20.3m) Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 40 (>7.1m)

(>7.1m) Post-Patch: 22 (>20.3m)

(>20.3m) Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 2.4x

Upper Torso and Arm multipliers increased from 1x to 1.5x

Launchers

Cigma 2B

Explosion Radius

Inner Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage: 105 (0 - 1m)

(0 - 1m) Post-Patch: Damage: 250 (0 - 1m)

(0 - 1m) Middle Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage dynamically falls off

Post-Patch: Damage dynamically falls off (no change)

(no change) Outer Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage: 75 (5m)

(5m) Post-Patch: Damage: 75 (6.3m)

HE-1

Explosion Radius

Inner Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage: 105 (0 - 1m)

(0 - 1m) Post-Patch: Damage: 250 (0 - 1m)

(0 - 1m) Middle Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage dynamically falls off

Post-Patch: Damage dynamically falls off (no change)

(no change) Outer Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage: 75 (5m)

(5m) Post-Patch: Damage: 75 (6.3m)

JOKR

Explosion Radius

Inner Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage: 300 (0 - 3.5m)

(0 - 3.5m) Post-Patch: Damage: 300 (0 - 4.3m)

(0 - 4.3m) Middle Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage: 150 (3.5 - 14.1m)

(3.5 - 14.1m) Post-Patch: Damage: 150 (4.3 - 14.1m)

(4.3 - 14.1m) Outer Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage: 50 (14.1 - 19.5m)

(14.1 - 19.5m) Post-Patch: Damage: 50 (14.1 - 19.5m) (no change)

PILA

Explosion Radius

Inner Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage: 250 (0 - 1.7m)

(0 - 1.7m) Post-Patch: Damage: 250 (0 - 2m)

(0 - 2m) Middle Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage: 135 (1.7 - 3.1m)

(1.7 - 3.1m) Post-Patch: Damage: 155 (2 - 4m)

(2 - 4m) Outer Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage: 50 (3.1 - 7.6m)

(3.1 - 7.6m) Post-Patch: Damage: 75 (4 - 6.3m)

RPG-7

Explosion Radius

Inner Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage: 250 (0 - 1.7m)

(0 - 1.7m) Post-Patch: Damage: 250 (0 - 2m)

(0 - 2m) Middle Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage: 130 (1.7 - 3.5m)

(1.7 - 3.5m) Post-Patch: Damage: 155 (2 - 4m)

(2 - 4m) Outer Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage: 50 (3.5 - 8.6m)

(3.5 - 8.6m) Post-Patch: Damage: 75 (4 - 6.3m)

Strela-P

Explosion Radius

Inner Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage: 250 (0 - 1.7m)

(0 - 1.7m) Post-Patch: Damage: 250 (0 - 2m)

(0 - 2m) Middle Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage: 75 (1.7 - 3m)

(1.7 - 3m) Post-Patch: Damage: 155 (2 - 4m)

(2 - 4m) Outer Explosion

Pre-Patch: Damage: 50 (3 - 5m)

(3 - 5m) Post-Patch: Damage: 75 (4 - 6.3m)

Special

Sirin 9mm

Damage Range

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: Damage: 44 (0 - 8.9m)

(0 - 8.9m) Post-Patch: Damage: 49 (0 - 10.1m)

(0 - 10.1m) Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: Damage: 38 (8.9 - 17.1m)

(8.9 - 17.1m) Post-Patch: Damage: 43 (10.1 - 17.7m)

(10.1 - 17.7m) Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch: Damage: 34 (17.1 - 22.8m)

(17.1 - 22.8m) Post-Patch: None (Range removed)

(Range removed) Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: Damage: 30 (>22.8m)

(>22.8m) Post-Patch: Damage: 35 (>17.1m)

(>17.1m) Additional Adjustments

Lower Torso and Leg multipliers decreased from 1x to 0.9x

That covers all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 3. These changes are certain to alter the weapon meta and bring more variety to the battle royale title in Season 3.

