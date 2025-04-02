All bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3: Everything we know

New bundles with exciting designs always appeal to the community, and with Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 now here, several will be available in the in-game store. Currently, details about three bundles have been revealed in a blog post, one of which is a Mastercraft bundle featuring a striking design.
These bundles include visually impressive operator skins and weapon blueprints, even for newly introduced weapons like the CR-56 AMAX assault rifle, which was added in Season 3.
This article provides an overview of all the bundles coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6 in Season 3.
Note: We will update this article as more bundle details emerge.
All new bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 explored
Here is a list of bundles as part of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3:
- Tracer Pack: Jay and Silent Bob
- Tracer Pack: Bluntman and Chronic
- Tracer Pack: Digital Dreamin’ Reactive Mastercraft Ultra Skin
- Radwaste Reactive Bundle
- Spectral Wolf Mastercraft Bundle
- Fanatic Rivalry Bundle (featuring two Operator Skins)
- Shattered Veil Reactive Bundle
- Arcade Whiz Bundle
- Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) United Force: Tracer Pack
Tracer Pack: Jay and Silent Bob
The Tracer Pack: Jay and Silent Bob is inspired by the iconic duo, featuring two Operator skins — Jay and Silent Bob. Alongside these, the bundle includes several in-game cosmetics, such as weapon blueprints, an emote, and more. The price is expected to be 2,400 CP.
Included items:
- “Jay” Operator Skin
- “Silent Bob” Operator Skin
- “Doobie Wreck” LW3A1 Frostline sniper rifle Blueprint (Blue and Yellow Tracers; Smoke Death FX)
- “Golden Calf” Kompakt 92 SMG Blueprint (Blue and Yellow Tracers; Smoke Death FX)
- “Gimme a Light” Finishing Move
- “Poppin’ Off” Emote
- “Mooby’s” Weapon Charm
- “In Sync” animated Calling Card
- “Mooby Joint” Large Decal
- “Snoochie Boochie” animated Emblem
Tracer Pack: Bluntman and Chronic
The Tracer Pack: Bluntman and Chronic is also inspired by Jay and Silent Bob, but this time, it features their comic book alter egos. This bundle includes two Operator skins, weapon blueprints, and additional items, with an expected price of 2,400 CP.
Included Items:
- “Bluntman” Operator Skin
- “Chronic” Operator Skin
- “Bluntman Stuntman” Krig C assault rifle Blueprint (Pink and Purple Tracers; Joint Leaf Death FX)
- “Chronic Unapologetic” Jackal PDW SMG Blueprint (Pink and Purple Tracers; Joint Leaf Death FX)
- “Bong Staff” Melee Weapon Blueprint (Joint Leaf Death FX)
- “Smoke You Out” Finishing Move
- “Did That Happen?” Emote
- “Joint Power” animated Calling Card
- “Blunts Out, Suit Up” animated Emblem
- “Doobage Duo” Spray
Tracer Pack: Digital Dreamin’ Reactive Mastercraft Ultra Skin
The Tracer Pack: Digital Dreamin’ Reactive Mastercraft Ultra Skin is a unique bundle. As a Mastercraft bundle, it features an exclusive animation for the new assault rifle, CR-56 AMAX, which is expected to appeal to the community. Additionally, it includes a uniquely designed Operator skin with a reactive headset that evolves with each kill. The bundle also comes with various in-game cosmetics and features. The expected price is 2,800 CP.
Included Items:
- “Pixel” Reactive Ultra Operator Skin
- “Game Over” CR-56 AMAX assault rifle Blueprint (Starstruck Tracers; VR Knockout Death FX; Game Console Morphing Inspect Animation)
- “Pixel Precise!” SVD sniper rifle Blueprint (Starstruck Tracers; VR Knockout Death FX)
- “K.O.” Finishing Move
- “Eezee” Weapon Charm
- “Monkey Business” animated Emblem
- “It’s Over” animated Calling Card
- “Not on My Level” Spray
- “XD” Emote
- “Logging In” Loading Screen
As for the other bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3, no information has been revealed yet. However, the operators for the Radwaste Reactive, Fanatic Rivalry, and Arcade Whiz bundles have been disclosed.
- The Radwaste Reactive operator skin features a character in a hazmat suit with a sniper rifle sporting a glowing design.
- The Fanatic Rivalry bundle includes two operator skins — one wearing a red bear mascot head and the other a blue dragon mascot head. Both are dressed in boxing-style shorts.
- The Arcade Whiz skin showcases an operator in a green-themed tracksuit. Their face is covered and they're wearing sunglasses.
